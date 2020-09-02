 Wednesday, September 2, 2020 84.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


UTC Students Who Have Been In Close Contact With Moc Football Players Urged To Get COVID-19 Testing

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team is pursuing student contacts who may have been in close contact with members of the Mocs’ football team since last Friday are encouraged to get tested and self-monitor for symptoms.

 

Recent results from routine testing of the football student-athletes prompted concern from the UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team to alert the campus community of potential exposure, officials said. 

 

“I think it is important to inform the campus of potential exposure after receiving test results from our football student-athletes,” stated UTC Chancellor Steve Angle.

“However, it should also be known that they have been on campus all summer and have done a great job cooperating with our guidelines concerning our COVID-19 protocols.  The increased level of testing required by the NCAA helped us to detect a potential problem that we are now handling.”

 

The football team is currently in preseason training, which will continue with outdoor activities only in groups of 10 for the next two weeks.  Full practices are still scheduled to begin as previously planned on Sept. 25.  UTC’s lone game in the fall is Oct. 24 at Western Kentucky. 

 

“All of our student-athletes are subjected to strict guidelines of testing to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” stated UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton.  “We have had processes in place and have anticipated scenarios where we have to adjust our practices and training.  As always, the health and safety of our student-athletes is our No. 1 priority, so making this adjustment is an easy decision.” 

 

UTC students with potential exposure are asked to complete the COVID-19 Notification Form, which can be found here and/or to call the campus office of Student Outreach and Support at 423-425-2299.

 

For their own benefit and that of others who may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive with COVID-19, members of the UTC community are urged to be responsive to communication efforts by the UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team. Cooperation with these efforts is critical to mitigate the spread of the virus, it was stated.

 

Officials said, "The University is taking all necessary precautions to protect the UTC community.

 

"UTC has extensive health and safety protocols and precautions in place for the protection of students, faculty and staff. In addition to contact tracing, UTC has resources and other information about what happens when a positive case of COVID-19 is reported on the University’s website here."

 

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the Centers for Disease Control. 


September 2, 2020

Last Leg Of East Brainerd Road Widening Still Way Down The Pike

September 2, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

September 2, 2020

Coppinger Says Mask Mandate "Is Not A Political Issue"


The County Commission on Wednesday approved a resolution for the acceptance of a proposal by TDOT for road improvements from east of Bel-Air Road to near Ooltewah-Ringgold Road - the last stretch ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 DAVIS, JUSTIN WILLIAM AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) 09/02/2020 1 HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER POSSESSION ... (click for more)

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that the mask mandate is not a political issue. He told members of the County Commission, "This has nothing to do with peoples' liberties. Everyone ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Last Leg Of East Brainerd Road Widening Still Way Down The Pike

The County Commission on Wednesday approved a resolution for the acceptance of a proposal by TDOT for road improvements from east of Bel-Air Road to near Ooltewah-Ringgold Road - the last stretch in the lengthy project to widen East Brainerd Road from I-75. However, there is still a long process before the long-sought project is completed. Jennifer Flynn, of TDOT, said ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 DAVIS, JUSTIN WILLIAM AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) 09/02/2020 1 HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 09/02/2020 1 JAMES, MELVIN RAY TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 09/02/2020 2 JAMES, MELVIN RAY POSSESSION OF METH 09/02/2020 1 JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are At War

The United States is at war with a well-funded, well organized, terror organization that is spreading all across our nation. They started by setting fires and throwing bricks. Then looting and destruction of private property. Next is taking over entire neighborhoods, and murder of police responding to fake phone calls disguised as emergencies. When Trump was elected POTUS, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What We Have Allowed

It has been long established that: “If it looks like a duck, waddles like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.” But at Shawnee State University in southern Ohio, you can’t be too sure. Nicholas Meriweather, a philosophy professor, was approached by a male student after class and told he resented Professor Meriweather addressing him as “Sir,” or “Mister (last name)” because, ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' Marky Hernandez Named Player Of The Week

USL League One announced Chattanooga’s Marky Hernandez as the Player of the Week after he led his side to a 4-0 victory against the New England Revolution II on Saturday at CHI Memorial Stadium. Hernandez scored a pair of goals to lead the Red Wolves to a bounce-back victory while also completing 11 of 12 passes overall. The League also announced the Team of the Week which includes ... (click for more)

Bradley County's White Family Made Its Mark On Sports

There is no doubt the Johnson brothers are the most famous siblings to ever come out of the Cleveland and Bradley County area, but there is certainly much to be said about the White brothers, their sons and their accomplishments on the athletic field. Bob, “Bug”, Jack, and Sam are the sons of Dot and Kerm White. Bob White is the oldest of four athletic-minded brothers. However, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors