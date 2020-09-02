UTC Students Who Have Been In Close Contact With Moc Football Players Urged To Get COVID-19 Testing

The UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team is pursuing student contacts who may have been in close contact with members of the Mocs’ football team since last Friday are encouraged to get tested and self-monitor for symptoms.

Recent results from routine testing of the football student-athletes prompted concern from the UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team to alert the campus community of potential exposure, officials said.

“I think it is important to inform the campus of potential exposure after receiving test results from our football student-athletes,” stated UTC Chancellor Steve Angle.

“However, it should also be known that they have been on campus all summer and have done a great job cooperating with our guidelines concerning our COVID-19 protocols. The increased level of testing required by the NCAA helped us to detect a potential problem that we are now handling.”

The football team is currently in preseason training, which will continue with outdoor activities only in groups of 10 for the next two weeks. Full practices are still scheduled to begin as previously planned on Sept. 25. UTC’s lone game in the fall is Oct. 24 at Western Kentucky.

“All of our student-athletes are subjected to strict guidelines of testing to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” stated UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton. “We have had processes in place and have anticipated scenarios where we have to adjust our practices and training. As always, the health and safety of our student-athletes is our No. 1 priority, so making this adjustment is an easy decision.”

UTC students with potential exposure are asked to complete the COVID-19 Notification Form, which can be found here and/or to call the campus office of Student Outreach and Support at 423-425-2299.

For their own benefit and that of others who may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive with COVID-19, members of the UTC community are urged to be responsive to communication efforts by the UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team. Cooperation with these efforts is critical to mitigate the spread of the virus, it was stated.

Officials said, "The University is taking all necessary precautions to protect the UTC community.

"UTC has extensive health and safety protocols and precautions in place for the protection of students, faculty and staff. In addition to contact tracing, UTC has resources and other information about what happens when a positive case of COVID-19 is reported on the University’s website here."

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the Centers for Disease Control.