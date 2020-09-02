 Wednesday, September 2, 2020 84.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Last Leg Of East Brainerd Road Widening Still Way Down The Pike

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The County Commission on Wednesday approved a resolution for the acceptance of a proposal by TDOT for road improvements from east of Bel-Air Road to near Ooltewah-Ringgold Road - the last stretch in the lengthy project to widen East Brainerd Road from I-75.

 

However, there is still a long process before the long-sought project is completed.

 

Jennifer Flynn, of TDOT, said TDOT has the project to widen a 1.5-mile section of East Brainerd Road still has a number of hurdles to clear.

 

She said, "The project is in development and the right-of-way phase is not currently funded.

According to the project schedule, the right-of-way phase should begin in the fall of 2021, pending funding. The right-of-way phase is the one in which the epartment purchases the property necessary to construct the project, including acquiring easements.

 

"After the design is finalized, the final right-of-way plans are generated. There is a meeting held for the affected property owners to tell them how the project will impact their property. Depending on the number of properties affected, this phase can also take a long time, sometimes up to two years."

 

Ms. Flynn said there are over 125 tracts of property to acquire for this project, so that will take some time to complete.

 

After the right-of-way phase is completed, the next and final phase is construction, which is also funded separately after the right-of-way phase is complete.

 

The project will widen the roadway from two lanes to five lanes (two lanes in each direction with a continuous center turn lane). It will also include bicycle lanes and sidewalks along East Brainerd Road and improve the major intersection at East Brainerd Road and Ooltewah-Ringgold Road.

 

Ms. Flynn said the last project that widened a two-mile section of East Brainerd Road cost approximately $23 million. She said the future project will probably be more.


September 2, 2020

Last Leg Of East Brainerd Road Widening Still Way Down The Pike

September 2, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

September 2, 2020

Coppinger Says Mask Mandate "Is Not A Political Issue"


The County Commission on Wednesday approved a resolution for the acceptance of a proposal by TDOT for road improvements from east of Bel-Air Road to near Ooltewah-Ringgold Road - the last stretch ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 DAVIS, JUSTIN WILLIAM AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) 09/02/2020 1 HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER POSSESSION ... (click for more)

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that the mask mandate is not a political issue. He told members of the County Commission, "This has nothing to do with peoples' liberties. Everyone ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Last Leg Of East Brainerd Road Widening Still Way Down The Pike

The County Commission on Wednesday approved a resolution for the acceptance of a proposal by TDOT for road improvements from east of Bel-Air Road to near Ooltewah-Ringgold Road - the last stretch in the lengthy project to widen East Brainerd Road from I-75. However, there is still a long process before the long-sought project is completed. Jennifer Flynn, of TDOT, said ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 DAVIS, JUSTIN WILLIAM AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) 09/02/2020 1 HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 09/02/2020 1 JAMES, MELVIN RAY TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 09/02/2020 2 JAMES, MELVIN RAY POSSESSION OF METH 09/02/2020 1 JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are At War

The United States is at war with a well-funded, well organized, terror organization that is spreading all across our nation. They started by setting fires and throwing bricks. Then looting and destruction of private property. Next is taking over entire neighborhoods, and murder of police responding to fake phone calls disguised as emergencies. When Trump was elected POTUS, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What We Have Allowed

It has been long established that: “If it looks like a duck, waddles like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.” But at Shawnee State University in southern Ohio, you can’t be too sure. Nicholas Meriweather, a philosophy professor, was approached by a male student after class and told he resented Professor Meriweather addressing him as “Sir,” or “Mister (last name)” because, ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' Marky Hernandez Named Player Of The Week

USL League One announced Chattanooga’s Marky Hernandez as the Player of the Week after he led his side to a 4-0 victory against the New England Revolution II on Saturday at CHI Memorial Stadium. Hernandez scored a pair of goals to lead the Red Wolves to a bounce-back victory while also completing 11 of 12 passes overall. The League also announced the Team of the Week which includes ... (click for more)

Bradley County's White Family Made Its Mark On Sports

There is no doubt the Johnson brothers are the most famous siblings to ever come out of the Cleveland and Bradley County area, but there is certainly much to be said about the White brothers, their sons and their accomplishments on the athletic field. Bob, “Bug”, Jack, and Sam are the sons of Dot and Kerm White. Bob White is the oldest of four athletic-minded brothers. However, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors