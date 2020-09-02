Protest Leader Claims Judge In Her Case Endorsed Blue Lives Matter

“I Can’t Breathe Chattanooga” leaders Marie Mott and Cameron “C-Grimey” Williams expressed their displeasure with Tuesday’s court appearance during Wednesday night’s rally and march.

“We saw an egregious show of force: dozens of deputies mingling about with weapons, all for peaceful protesters,” Mr. Williams said. “This is the fear we put in their heart, speaking for truth and justice.”

Ms. Mott and Mr. Williams are both facing reckless burning and vandalism charges for burning the Sheriff’s Department’s flag during an earlier protest. They and a few other protesters are also facing charges for blocking the street during a May 30 protest.

“The status quo doesn’t want us to do what we’re doing,” Mr. Williams said, “which is educating the people on what to do, organizing on those things, and then mobilizing.”

Ms. Mott compared how law enforcement reacted to the protesters in state court versus how law enforcement treated former CPD officer and convicted rapist Desmond Logan in federal court.

“As a certified rapist who worked for the CPD, he got to walk into a courtroom with no police thugging or staring him down as if he was a criminal,” Ms. Mott said. “And that’s after he got paid with your tax dollars to pull women over in an abandoned parking lot and rape them.”

She also had strong words for Judge Gary Starnes, who is presiding over the protest case in General Sessions Court. She asked for him to recuse himself from the case, saying there is an image on social media of him endorsing “Blue Lives Matter.”

“The judge presiding over the case is seen tagged with his wife, he has his grandchild carrying with other children in the neighborhood a “Blue Lives Matter” flag, and then one of them has a gun on his shoulder. He says that is a matter of patriotism.

“Your job as a judge is to be impartial. And you can’t side in your private life with the police, and then show up to work and then lock up innocent black and brown bodies as if you don’t have a connection.”

Mr. Williams told the crowd that the movement is not explicitly anti-police or law enforcement. He said the leaders want more “accountability” from those in law enforcement.

“That’s why we say “(expletive) 12.” Not because we are against police,” Mr. Williams said. “We are against no accountability. We are against elected officials continuing to show a blind eye to the discrepancies, the hypocrisy, and the abuse of power these people do day after day.”

Following those words from the leaders, the crowd of 100 or so people began a small march through downtown. They were careful in where they stepped, making sure to stay on the sidewalks at all times. After going down Georgia, through 8th, and then back on Broad, the group found themselves back at Miller Park. After a few parting words of encouragement from Mr. Williams, the crowd quietly dispersed.