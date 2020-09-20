Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, CONNETRIA
4903 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Walden
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EXTRACTING MARIJUANA CONCENTRATE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ANDERSON, NATASHA RENEE
3417 LISA DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
ARNOLD, ANNA MARIE
9517 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 373793950
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
ARNOLD, CODY SHANE
9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BARBER, JUSTIN ASHLEY
30 AMELIA DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BARNARD, CHARLES EDWARD
1515 EAST MAGNOLIA AVE KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BECK, JENNIFER DAWN
1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BECK, TIJUANA LATASHA
1117 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BEENE, ATLEE EARL
7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BEVELLE, LAKITA MARILYN
6534 IDO WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374215152
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BLANCETT, BRITNEY NICOLE
9054 POLAN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BROWN, JUMEKA A
8108 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BURROW, DYLAN LEE
5755 CASSANDRA SMITH RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUTTRAM, MICHAEL TRAY
1337 HIXSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUTTS, JOHN WAYNE
748 W 13th St Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CAMPBELL, GERALD LYNN
3104 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062649
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CANTRELL, STACY
73 BACKDRAFT LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
---
COFFMAN, BOWE
3109 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR
1305 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COOK, RICKY ERWIN
309 WALMART DR LOT 5 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DATES, ISAIAH LABRON
2506 LAURA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PIERCE CO, WA)
---
DAVIS, ASHLEY PAGE
92 JUDITH STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
DAVIS, EDEE CHANTEL
1714 NEW LAKE ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DAVIS, JAMEL
4614 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS
3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
---
FEAGANS, STACY RAY
233 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSOIN OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
FRANKLIN, NAVADA J
418 E 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
GASS, SABRINA JEAN
1612 CASTLEBURY EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HADDOX, CHRISTA K
2108 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
HAWKINS, BRANDON SLOAN
1906 TAFT HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HILL, ERIC DWAYNE
10670 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HIXSON, DAVID FOSTER
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
---
JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER MALIK
5206 SUNBEAM AVENUE APT.
B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
JACKSON, DIAMEZ NATHAN
2402 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PIERCE CO, WA)
---
JONES, DOMINICK A
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213164
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
---
KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE
405 COTTER STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MCALLISTER, JAMES CLARENCE
5970 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MCCABE, ROCKY SHANE
751 RUNYAN DRIVE APT 701 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE
5905 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, ALLYSON LENORE
000 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOON, KRISTIN DIANE
6502 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PLEMONS, DENNIS
166 SWEETWATER RD. SWEETWATER, 37846
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAULSTON, JENNIFER LYNN
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERTSON, JARRETT R
HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
ROBINETTE, ANISTON TALLULAH
7 HARKER RD FT OLGETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER
1015 N. MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
SHADWICK, CHARLES LESLEY
168 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SLAVEN, WILLIAM P
1727 ELM STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
POSS OF SCHEDULE 6
---
TONG, WILLIAM TRIEN-TIEN
1709 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TRENTHAM, MATTHEW TYLER
1988 SPRINGHOUSE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY
3020 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, 371305986
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
VICENTE-LOPEZ, ROBERTO
UNKNOWN ,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WANDELL, JASON SCOTT
14304 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
WILLIAMS, RASHEED ANTHONY
7709 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILLING, FORREST ANDREW
207 ATKINS STREET FRANKLIN, 37027
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WORD, LAJAMES ALEXANDER
UNKNOWN CHICAMAUGA,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WRIGHT, KEVIN NEAL
7410 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WYNN, DEMETRICK DEANDRE
2212 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, CONNETRIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Walden
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- EXTRACTING MARIJUANA CONCENTRATE
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ANDERSON, NATASHA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ARNOLD, ANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/02/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|ARNOLD, CODY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BECK, JENNIFER DAWN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/04/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BECK, TIJUANA LATASHA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BEVELLE, LAKITA MARILYN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CAMPBELL, GERALD LYNN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 07/01/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|COFFMAN, BOWE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, ASHLEY PAGE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|DAVIS, EDEE CHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|DAVIS, JAMEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
|
|FEAGANS, STACY RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSOIN OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|FRANKLIN, NAVADA J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GASS, SABRINA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|HAWKINS, BRANDON SLOAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER MALIK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|JONES, DOMINICK A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|LOWE, TRACE ANTHONY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCALLISTER, JAMES CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MCCABE, ROCKY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PLEMONS, DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERTSON, JARRETT R
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/09/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
|
|ROBINETTE, ANISTON TALLULAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SHADWICK, CHARLES LESLEY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TONG, WILLIAM TRIEN-TIEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
|
|VICENTE-LOPEZ, ROBERTO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WANDELL, JASON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|WILLIAMS, RASHEED ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLING, FORREST ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER 500
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|WORD, LAJAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|WYNN, DEMETRICK DEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/19/2020
Charge(s):
|