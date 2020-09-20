 Sunday, September 20, 2020 70.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, CONNETRIA 
4903 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Walden
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EXTRACTING MARIJUANA CONCENTRATE
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ANDERSON, NATASHA RENEE 
3417 LISA DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
ARNOLD, ANNA MARIE 
9517 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 373793950 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
ARNOLD, CODY SHANE 
9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BARBER, JUSTIN ASHLEY 
30 AMELIA DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BARNARD, CHARLES EDWARD 
1515 EAST MAGNOLIA AVE KNOXVILLE, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BECK, JENNIFER DAWN 
1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BECK, TIJUANA LATASHA 
1117 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BEENE, ATLEE EARL 
7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BEVELLE, LAKITA MARILYN 
6534 IDO WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374215152 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BLANCETT, BRITNEY NICOLE 
9054 POLAN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BROWN, JUMEKA A 
8108 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BURROW, DYLAN LEE 
5755 CASSANDRA SMITH RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BUTTRAM, MICHAEL TRAY 
1337 HIXSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BUTTS, JOHN WAYNE 
748 W 13th St Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CAMPBELL, GERALD LYNN 
3104 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062649 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CANTRELL, STACY 
73 BACKDRAFT LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE
---
COFFMAN, BOWE 
3109 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR 
1305 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COOK, RICKY ERWIN 
309 WALMART DR LOT 5 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DATES, ISAIAH LABRON 
2506 LAURA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PIERCE CO, WA)
---
DAVIS, ASHLEY PAGE 
92 JUDITH STREET RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
DAVIS, EDEE CHANTEL 
1714 NEW LAKE ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DAVIS, JAMEL 
4614 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS 
3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000
---
FEAGANS, STACY RAY 
233 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSOIN OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
FRANKLIN, NAVADA J 
418 E 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
GASS, SABRINA JEAN 
1612 CASTLEBURY EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HADDOX, CHRISTA K 
2108 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
HAWKINS, BRANDON SLOAN 
1906 TAFT HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HILL, ERIC DWAYNE 
10670 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HIXSON, DAVID FOSTER 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
---
JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER MALIK 
5206 SUNBEAM AVENUE APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
JACKSON, DIAMEZ NATHAN 
2402 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PIERCE CO, WA)
---
JONES, DOMINICK A 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213164 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
---
KENNEDY, TIFFANY DIANE 
405 COTTER STREET RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MCALLISTER, JAMES CLARENCE 
5970 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MCCABE, ROCKY SHANE 
751 RUNYAN DRIVE APT 701 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE 
5905 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILLER, ALLYSON LENORE 
000 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MOON, KRISTIN DIANE 
6502 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PLEMONS, DENNIS 
166 SWEETWATER RD. SWEETWATER, 37846 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAULSTON, JENNIFER LYNN 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERTSON, JARRETT R 
HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
ROBINETTE, ANISTON TALLULAH 
7 HARKER RD FT OLGETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER 
1015 N. MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
SHADWICK, CHARLES LESLEY 
168 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SLAVEN, WILLIAM P 
1727 ELM STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
POSS OF SCHEDULE 6
---
TONG, WILLIAM TRIEN-TIEN 
1709 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
TRENTHAM, MATTHEW TYLER 
1988 SPRINGHOUSE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY 
3020 S Rutherford Blvd Murfreesboro, 371305986 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
VICENTE-LOPEZ, ROBERTO 
UNKNOWN , 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WANDELL, JASON SCOTT 
14304 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
WILLIAMS, RASHEED ANTHONY 
7709 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILLING, FORREST ANDREW 
207 ATKINS STREET FRANKLIN, 37027 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WORD, LAJAMES ALEXANDER 
UNKNOWN CHICAMAUGA, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WRIGHT, KEVIN NEAL 
7410 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WYNN, DEMETRICK DEANDRE 
2212 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

