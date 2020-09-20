Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, CONNETRIA

4903 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Walden

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EXTRACTING MARIJUANA CONCENTRATE

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ANDERSON, NATASHA RENEE

3417 LISA DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

ARNOLD, ANNA MARIE

9517 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 373793950

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

---

ARNOLD, CODY SHANE

9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BARBER, JUSTIN ASHLEY

30 AMELIA DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BARNARD, CHARLES EDWARD

1515 EAST MAGNOLIA AVE KNOXVILLE, 37917

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BECK, JENNIFER DAWN

1108 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BECK, TIJUANA LATASHA

1117 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BEENE, ATLEE EARL

7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BEVELLE, LAKITA MARILYN

6534 IDO WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374215152

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BLANCETT, BRITNEY NICOLE

9054 POLAN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BROWN, JUMEKA A

8108 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BURROW, DYLAN LEE

5755 CASSANDRA SMITH RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUTTRAM, MICHAEL TRAY

1337 HIXSON AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BUTTS, JOHN WAYNE

748 W 13th St Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CAMPBELL, GERALD LYNN

3104 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062649

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CANTRELL, STACY

73 BACKDRAFT LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

---

COFFMAN, BOWE

3109 CHATTANOOGA VALLEY RD FLINSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR

1305 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COOK, RICKY ERWIN

309 WALMART DR LOT 5 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DATES, ISAIAH LABRON

2506 LAURA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN PIERCE CO, WA)

---

DAVIS, ASHLEY PAGE

92 JUDITH STREET RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

DAVIS, EDEE CHANTEL

1714 NEW LAKE ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

DAVIS, JAMEL

4614 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS

3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10000

---

FEAGANS, STACY RAY

233 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSOIN OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

FRANKLIN, NAVADA J

418 E 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

GASS, SABRINA JEAN

1612 CASTLEBURY EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

HADDOX, CHRISTA K

2108 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

HAWKINS, BRANDON SLOAN

1906 TAFT HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37377

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HILL, ERIC DWAYNE

10670 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HIXSON, DAVID FOSTER

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM OVER $1,000

---

JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER MALIK

5206 SUNBEAM AVENUE APT.

