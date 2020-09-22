Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigating In-Custody Death Of Alton Young, 30

At the direction of the Hamilton County District Attorney, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation into the death of Alton Kenyatta Young, 30.

Young was arrested on Sunday, at approximately 2 p.m.

by the Chattanooga Police Department after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near the 7000 block of East Brainerd Road.

Later Sunday evening at approximately 7 p.m., HCSO Medical Staff called for ambulance transport because Young was showing signs of a drug overdose. He was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS where he was admitted. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, he was pronounced deceased. His body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division will also conduct an administrative review of the incident which is common practice with all in-custody deaths.

Ms. Young had been charged with possession of a controlled substance, improper backing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI.