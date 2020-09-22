 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigating In-Custody Death Of Alton Young, 30

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

At the direction of the Hamilton County District Attorney, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation into the death of Alton Kenyatta Young, 30.   

 

Young was arrested on Sunday, at approximately 2 p.m.

by the Chattanooga Police Department after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near the 7000 block of East Brainerd Road.

 

Later Sunday evening at approximately 7 p.m., HCSO Medical Staff called for ambulance transport because Young was showing signs of a drug overdose. He was transported to a local hospital by HCEMS where he was admitted. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, he was pronounced deceased. His body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

 

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division will also conduct an administrative review of the incident which is common practice with all in-custody deaths.

 

Ms. Young had been charged with possession of a controlled substance, improper backing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI.

 


Georgia COVID Deaths Climb Again At 73

Water Main Break Closes Block Of Washington Street

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Georgia COVID Deaths Climb Again At 73

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 73 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,677. There were 1,017 new cases as that total reached 308,221 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 27,490, up 96 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,118 cases, up 10; 17 deaths; 74 ... (click for more)

Water Main Break Closes Block Of Washington Street

Washington Street southbound between E 19th Street and E 20th Street is closed due to a water main break. Detours will be posted. View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction. (click for more)

Opinion

From Exclusion To Inclusion: The Need For A New Chattanooga Way

Executive Summary: A New Chattanooga Way The Chattanooga renaissance that local leaders brag about took almost 40 years to reach fruition. It took risk. It took vision. It took billions of dollars. The physical renaissance is a farce if it fails to lift all Chattanoogans. The evidence in this report suggests the renaissance is incomplete. A New Chattanooga Way would include ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two For Tuesday

On Monday morning I grabbed a Diet Coke at dawn’s first light and went out on the porch to watch the birds come into feed. Brother, that Diet Coke turned into a steaming cup of coffee in a flash; my thermometer read 49 degrees yesterday early. It’s not just going to be sweater weather before we know it, the season has already reached my porch. Face it, today is the first official ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee's Ritter And Noble Named GSC Runners Of The Week

Lee University’s Celine Ritter and Christian Noble were selected the Gulf South Conference Runners of the Week following their performances this past weekend at the UAH Chargers XC Open. Ms. Ritter won the individual competition by over 13 seconds. The senior completed the 5K race in 17:06.32 to record her fourth first-place finish out of seven races in her Lee career. The time ... (click for more)

Dalton State In 7th After Two Rounds At The Honors Course

Dalton State tee'd it up for the first time in the 2020-21 season at the Scenic City Invitational at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tenn. The course showed its teeth on Monday with a scoring average of 78.02, but the Roadrunners (307 – 302 = 609) showed their talent and sit in 7th place at (+33) after two rounds of play. UAB (296 – 295 = 591) and Little Rock (298 – 293 = 591) ... (click for more)


