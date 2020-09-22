$749,718 In Department Of Justice Grant Awarded To Willowbend Farms, Inc.

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee announced Tuesday that $749,718 was awarded to WillowBend Farms, Inc. of Cleveland in Department of Justice grant funding to combat human trafficking.



The Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Program awards more than $23.6 million to 43 organizations to support services specific to victims of human trafficking. The Office for Victims of Crime awarded over $97.4 million to state, local and tribal jurisdictions, service providers and task forces all over the country, while OJP’s National Institute of Justice awarded the remaining $3.5 million to support research and evaluation on human trafficking.



“Human trafficking takes the depravity of everyone involved and exploits minors and adults for profit. Millions of people worldwide are affected by this type of forced labor and human trafficking. Our office will remain persistent by bringing perpetrators to justice and assisting victims rescued from a cycle of abuse,” said U.S. Attorney Overbey.



WillowBend Farms is a faith-based non-profit organization who focuses on the restoration of minor and adult survivors of human trafficking. WillowBend Farms also develops a collaborative environment of change that addresses the entire supply and demand of human trafficking.



If you suspect human trafficking report it to the police immediately. Warning signs include when the person: appears to be controlled or intimidated by someone else, stops talking to friends or family members. For the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline, contact 1-855-55-TNHTH or for immediate assistance text “are you awake” to 423-226-1302.