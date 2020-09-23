Driver Services Adds New Services To Self-Service Kiosks

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division announced new services now available at all self-service kiosks placed across Tennessee. The addition of these services to the kiosks will provide customers another alternative to visiting a Driver Services Center or county clerk partner.
New services available at Self-Service Kiosks include:
- Renew a handgun carry permit (Enhanced only);
- Order a duplicate handgun carry permit (Enhanced, lifetime, and concealed carry);
- Upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit;
- Pay FULL reinstatement fees (Partial payment plan fees are not accepted at self-service kiosks);
- Reissue driving privilege after reinstating (If customer has an ID, he/she must visit a Driver Services Center for re-issuance of the driver license);
- Add emergency contacts.
Other services available at self-service kiosks:
- Renew driver license or ID;
- Order a duplicate driver license or ID;
- Change address;
- Voter registration;
- Advance a Graduated Driver License.
For self-service kiosk locations, visitwww.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations/kiosks. For services not available at a self-service kiosk or online ine-Services, customers are encouraged to make anappointment for their Driver Services Center visit.