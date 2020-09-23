Driver Services Adds New Services To Self-Service Kiosks

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division announced new services now available at all self-service kiosks placed across Tennessee. The addition of these services to the kiosks will provide customers another alternative to visiting a Driver Services Center or county clerk partner.

New services available at Self-Service Kiosks include:



- Renew a handgun carry permit (Enhanced only);

- Order a duplicate handgun carry permit (Enhanced, lifetime, and concealed carry);

- Upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit;

- Pay FULL reinstatement fees (Partial payment plan fees are not accepted at self-service kiosks);

- Reissue driving privilege after reinstating (If customer has an ID, he/she must visit a Driver Services Center for re-issuance of the driver license);

- Add emergency contacts.

Other services available at self-service kiosks:



- Renew driver license or ID;

- Order a duplicate driver license or ID;

- Change address;

- Voter registration;

- Advance a Graduated Driver License.