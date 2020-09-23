 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 65.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Sports Wagering Committee Of State Lottery Board Conditionally Approves Licenses For 1st Group Of Sports Betting Operators

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery Board of Directors on Wednesday conditionally approved licenses for the first group of sports betting operators in Tennessee.

The committee also approved its first supplier application and 26 additional vendor applications and announced follow-up meetings Oct. 5 and 16 to take up more applications and review additional information from licensees before the intended Nov.

1 go-live date for sports betting in Tennessee.

The licensees in the first group are: Betfair Interactive US LLC (FanDuel); BetMGM, LLC; and Crown TN Gaming, LLC (DraftKings). There are no restrictions on the number of licenses that may be issued for interactive sports gaming operations, but licensees and suppliers must meet suitability requirements.

“The staff at the Tennessee Lottery performed a tremendous amount of work and due diligence to prepare us for these decisions today,” Board Chair Susan Lanigan said. “We appreciate their efforts as we work to establish and support a responsible and competitive sports wagering program in Tennessee.”

Tennessee state law permits wagering on sporting events via the internet, mobile device or other telecommunications platforms. A customer must be at least 21 years old to play and physically located in Tennessee at the time the wager is placed.

The Tennessee Lottery is responsible for the licensing and regulation of online sports wagering in Tennessee. The TEL does not serve as an operator, only as the regulator, in accordance with the law.

“We will continue to work with all parties involved to protect the consumer, promote fairness in sports and regulate this new Tennessee industry that provides critical funds to the state and local governments,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Hargrove said.

There are three categories of potential applicants: licensee (operator), supplier and vendor. Definitions can be found in rules on the sports gaming page of the Tennessee Lottery website.


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 DICKSON, DAVID JEREMY THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 09/23/2020 2 DICKSON, DAVID JEREMY EVADING ARREST 09/23/2020 1 QUARLES, LARRY EUGENE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 09/23/2020 True Bills: 310509 1 ARMOUR, DARRELL DEWAYNE VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY 09/23/2020 ... (click for more)

Driver Services Adds New Services To Self-Service Kiosks

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division announced new services now available at all self-service kiosks placed across Tennessee. The addition of these services to the kiosks will provide customers another alternative to visiting a Driver Services Center or county clerk partner. New services available at Self-Service Kiosks ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg Remembers Bettye Parker

One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service. Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ballot Bearer Is Shot

Last week was a typical one for Chicago. The weekly shooting gallery was about normal for the third week of September – 100 people shot, 14 homicides and 86 wounded -- on the downtown streets. But there was one shooting that stood out. A United States Postal Service letter carrier was shot four times when she got in the crosshairs of a drive-by shooting and now the USPS is on the ... (click for more)

Sports

The Champions Club Announces Rebrand To The Ooltewah Club

The Champions Club, a private lifestyle and golf club located in Ooltewah, announces the official rebranding and renaming of the club to The Ooltewah Club. The rebrand celebrates the recent completion of a more than $1 million renovation to the facilities and coincides with the new ownership and management company’s commitment to the continued improvement of the club. Overseen ... (click for more)

CFC Wins NISA Fall Tournament Opener In Detriot

The Chattanooga FC soccer team opened the NISA Fall Tournament with a 2-0 win over the LA Force on Wednesday night in Detroit. Sean Hoffstatter scored in the 45th minute and Darwin Lom scored 63rd minute. CFC will play their second game of round robin games on Monday, September 28 against Cal United Strikers FC. The Fall NISA tournament is being played in Detroit September ... (click for more)


