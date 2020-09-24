 Thursday, September 24, 2020 64.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Hakeem Calls For Probe Of Hamilton County Election Office; Hargett Said He Has Confidence In The Office

State Rep. Yusuf Hakeem said he was asking for a state investigation of the Hamilton County Election Commission.

In a letter to Secretary of State Tre Hargett, he said he has great "anguish and concern" that the county election office is "becoming a petri dish for undermining the fundamental right to free and fair elections."

Secretary of State Hargett responded, "I will be providing a letter to Rep. Hakeem, however, I think it is important to reiterate my confidence in all members of the Hamilton County Election Commission and their ability to oversee the upcoming elections.  As most citizens know, each county makes every possible attempt to attract election officials from both parties, and based on information we received from the Hamilton County Election Commission it appears those numbers are very close.

"However, I am sure the Hamilton County Election Commission would appreciate Rep. Hakeem’s support in recruiting Election Day poll officials.  Additionally, we believe the Hamilton County Election Commission is properly funded and continues to receive the necessary support from the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners. 

"With early voting starting in less than three weeks, I am once again stating my confidence in the staff of the Hamilton County Election Commission as well as the members of the Commission.  They are focused on ensuring their fellow Hamilton Countians can safely cast their vote with confidence and that it will be counted accurately and with integrity.”

The election office has been in the news after administrator Kerry Steelman took a leave of absence just prior to the major presidential election.

Officials said there are 37 Republican and 33 Democrat officers of election. as well as two non-partisan. Fifty percent of pollworkers are GOP and 44 percent Democratic. Six percent are non-partisan.

 Rep. Hakeem said he had gotten a "laundry list of concerns" from voters that lead him to believe the office is "engaging in practices causing voter suppression in the county."

He cited alleged discriminatory hiring practices by the office for both full-time and part-time posts, and he said there is a "lack of diversity with regard to both race and political party affiliation" as well as inadequate funding of the office.

Rep. Hakeem said the Secretary of State's Office should seek help from the NAACP and the ACLU "provide insight and assistance in order to add further credibility to the results."

He said, "I am requesting that with all deliberate speed that you move to ensure free and fair elections in Hamilton County now instead of a report after the elections that talks about the changes needed. The changes need to be done in the present to have an election that we can trust and verify."


 


Doggart Gets Reduced Sentence In Case Involving Planned Attack On Muslim Community

Judge Sell To Rule On Motion To Dismiss Gun Charge Against Protester At Miller Park

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Sept. 18-24


Doggart Gets Reduced Sentence In Case Involving Planned Attack On Muslim Community

The Signal Mountain man convicted of plotting an attack on a Muslim community in Upstate New York has received 120 months at a resentencing on Wednesday afternoon. He initially was sentence to 235 months and has served 54 months thus far. The resentence was ordered by an appeals court after Judge Curtis Collier declined to approve a plea agreement for Doggart for a five-year

Judge Sell To Rule On Motion To Dismiss Gun Charge Against Protester At Miller Park

The attorney for a man found with a broken-down rifle and three AR-15 magazines at a Chattanooga protest at Miller Park is asking that charges against him be dismissed. Trevan Young is charged with possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Judge Christie Sell will rule on this motion on Nov. 10. McCracken Poston said carrying a

Earl Freudenberg Remembers Bettye Parker

One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service. Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real

Roy Exum: Floyd - The Whole Truth

I have been in the news business as a writer my entire life and the main cornerstone of any story is the truth. Later, as an opinion writer, I was enabled to interject exactly that, my "opinion," which sometimes will differ from that of the readers, yet the strongest point in all arguments is fact. As a vociferous reader, I am becoming more concerned over the bias in the mainstream

The Champions Club Announces Rebrand To The Ooltewah Club

The Champions Club, a private lifestyle and golf club located in Ooltewah, announces the official rebranding and renaming of the club to The Ooltewah Club. The rebrand celebrates the recent completion of a more than $1 million renovation to the facilities and coincides with the new ownership and management company's commitment to the continued improvement of the club. Overseen

CFC Wins NISA Fall Tournament Opener In Detriot

The Chattanooga FC soccer team opened the NISA Fall Tournament with a 2-0 win over the LA Force on Wednesday night in Detroit. Sean Hoffstatter scored in the 45th minute and Darwin Lom scored 63rd minute. CFC will play their second game of round robin games on Monday, September 28 against Cal United Strikers FC. The Fall NISA tournament is being played in Detroit September


