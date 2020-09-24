 Thursday, September 24, 2020 64.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Judge Sell To Rule On Motion To Dismiss Gun Charge Against Protester At Miller Park

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

The attorney for a man found with a broken-down rifle and three AR-15 magazines at a Chattanooga protest at Miller Park is asking that charges against him be dismissed.

Trevan Young is charged with possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Judge Christie Sell will rule on this motion on Nov. 10.

McCracken Poston said carrying a weapon can be lawful if related to “lawful hunting, trapping, fishing, camping, sport shooting, or any other lawful activity.”

In Attorney Poston’s motion, he wrote:

“The Defendant, who was peacefully protesting, was arguably participating in the most protected activity, his rights to free speech, assembly, and to protest his government. As such, the charges regarding the carrying of a disassembled weapon should be dismissed.”

The motion also asks for the other charges to be dropped. He said, “Evidence shows a large number of police officers seized him after he was initially confused and frightened about the intervention of another office.” The motion also mentioned that tensions were already high at the protest against treatment of African-American suspects by police departments across the country.

On June 1, Young was at a Miller Park rally with a protest sign. Police said an officer tried to speak with him, but Young walked away.

At that point, police said they were unable to handcuff Young at first, and multiple officers then jumped on Young during the arrest.

Attorney Poston said, "Trevan Young is an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served our country as a Signal Intelligence Analyst in the 18th Airborne Corps, 525th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade, and has no criminal record aside from some speeding tickets. Mr. Young went through a legal background check, and purchased the weapon from a licensed firearm dealer.”

Attorney Poston also said the gun was never assembled at any time during the rally.


Doggart Gets Reduced Sentence In Case Involving Planned Attack On Muslim Community

Judge Sell To Rule On Motion To Dismiss Gun Charge Against Protester At Miller Park

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Sept. 18-24


The Signal Mountain man convicted of plotting an attack on a Muslim community in Upstate New York has received 120 months at a resentencing on Wednesday afternoon. He initially was sentence ... (click for more)

The attorney for a man found with a broken-down rifle and three AR-15 magazines at a Chattanooga protest at Miller Park is asking that charges against him be dismissed. Trevan Young is charged ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Sept. 18-24: 09-18-20 Griffith, Zachery David, 27, of 2122 Eledena Drive, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of loitering/prowling and possession ... (click for more)



The Signal Mountain man convicted of plotting an attack on a Muslim community in Upstate New York has received 120 months at a resentencing on Wednesday afternoon. He initially was sentence to 235 months and has served 54 months thus far. The resentence was ordered by an appeals court after Judge Curtis Collier declined to approve a plea agreement for Doggart for a five-year ... (click for more)

The attorney for a man found with a broken-down rifle and three AR-15 magazines at a Chattanooga protest at Miller Park is asking that charges against him be dismissed. Trevan Young is charged with possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Judge Christie Sell will rule on this motion on Nov. 10. McCracken Poston said carrying a ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg Remembers Bettye Parker

One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service. Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Floyd - The Whole Truth

I have been in the news business as a writer my entire life and the main cornerstone of any story is the truth. Later, as an opinion writer, I was enabled to interject exactly that, my “opinion,” which sometimes will differ from that of the readers, yet the strongest point in all arguments is fact. As a vociferous reader, I am becoming more concerned over the bias in the mainstream ... (click for more)

The Champions Club Announces Rebrand To The Ooltewah Club

The Champions Club, a private lifestyle and golf club located in Ooltewah, announces the official rebranding and renaming of the club to The Ooltewah Club. The rebrand celebrates the recent completion of a more than $1 million renovation to the facilities and coincides with the new ownership and management company’s commitment to the continued improvement of the club. Overseen ... (click for more)

CFC Wins NISA Fall Tournament Opener In Detriot

The Chattanooga FC soccer team opened the NISA Fall Tournament with a 2-0 win over the LA Force on Wednesday night in Detroit. Sean Hoffstatter scored in the 45th minute and Darwin Lom scored 63rd minute. CFC will play their second game of round robin games on Monday, September 28 against Cal United Strikers FC. The Fall NISA tournament is being played in Detroit September ... (click for more)


