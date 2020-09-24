Longtime Soddy Daisy Commissioner Jim Adams Dies At 85

Longtime Soddy Daisy Commissioner Jim Adams has died at age 85.

He recently announced that he would not be running again for the commission after serving as a commissioner for 26 years.

Mr. Adams retired from Dupont after 40 years. He was a co-founder of the North Hamilton County Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of Soddy United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school, was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and served in several other roles in the church.

He was a world traveler, visiting 30 countries and 49 of the 50 states. Mr. Adams is in the Soddy Daisy Hall of Fame. The Jim Adams Wilderness Walkway is named after him and he was highly involved in the Soddy Daisy Kids Club. He was an avid gardener; he loved to plant thousands of beautiful flowers every year.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Adams; parents, Pex and Eileen Irwin; brothers, Bob and Cliff Adams; and sister, Pat Elliott.

Survivors are his wife of 54 years, Shirley Adams; daughter, Jamie (Phil) Ingle; son, Chris (Jennifer) Adams; grandchildren, Rebekah (Andy) Susman, Josh Ingle, and Chase and Chance Adams; great grandchildren, Austin and Carson Ingle and Sophie and Tripp Susman; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be held in Hamilton Memorial Gardens on Saturday at 2 p.m. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing protocols be followed.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy.