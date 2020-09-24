 Thursday, September 24, 2020 64.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Longtime Soddy Daisy Commissioner Jim Adams Dies At 85

Thursday, September 24, 2020
Jim Adams
Jim Adams

Longtime Soddy Daisy Commissioner Jim Adams has died at age 85.

He recently announced that he would not be running again for the commission after serving as a commissioner for 26 years.

Mr. Adams retired from Dupont after 40 years. He was a co-founder of the North Hamilton County Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of Soddy United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school, was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and served in several other roles in the church.

He was a world traveler, visiting 30 countries and 49 of the 50 states. Mr. Adams is in the Soddy Daisy Hall of Fame. The Jim Adams Wilderness Walkway is named after him and he was highly involved in the Soddy Daisy Kids Club. He was an avid gardener; he loved to plant thousands of beautiful flowers every year.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Adams; parents, Pex and Eileen Irwin; brothers, Bob and Cliff Adams; and sister, Pat Elliott.

Survivors are his wife of 54 years, Shirley Adams; daughter, Jamie (Phil) Ingle; son, Chris (Jennifer) Adams; grandchildren, Rebekah (Andy) Susman, Josh Ingle, and Chase and Chance Adams; great grandchildren, Austin and Carson Ingle and Sophie and Tripp Susman; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be held in Hamilton Memorial Gardens on Saturday at 2 p.m. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing protocols be followed.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy.


Former Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Clerk Mary Katherine Harper Dies At 50

Mary Katherine Harper of Lookout Mountain, Ga., died unexpectedly. Her tribute says, "Born to Bill and Pat Crutchfield, Mary Kat, as she was known to her many friends, was only with us for 50 brief years, but in that short time brought joy to all that she encountered. She never met a stranger and saw good in people of all races and social standing. She was blessed to inherit ... (click for more)

Doggart Gets Reduced Sentence In Case Involving Planned Attack On Muslim Community

The Signal Mountain man convicted of plotting an attack on a Muslim community in Upstate New York has received 120 months at a resentencing on Wednesday afternoon. He initially was sentence to 235 months and has served 54 months thus far. The resentence was ordered by an appeals court after Judge Curtis Collier declined to approve a plea agreement for Doggart for a five-year ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg Remembers Bettye Parker

One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service. Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Floyd - The Whole Truth

I have been in the news business as a writer my entire life and the main cornerstone of any story is the truth. Later, as an opinion writer, I was enabled to interject exactly that, my “opinion,” which sometimes will differ from that of the readers, yet the strongest point in all arguments is fact. As a vociferous reader, I am becoming more concerned over the bias in the mainstream ... (click for more)

Sports

The Champions Club Announces Rebrand To The Ooltewah Club

The Champions Club, a private lifestyle and golf club located in Ooltewah, announces the official rebranding and renaming of the club to The Ooltewah Club. The rebrand celebrates the recent completion of a more than $1 million renovation to the facilities and coincides with the new ownership and management company’s commitment to the continued improvement of the club. Overseen ... (click for more)

CFC Wins NISA Fall Tournament Opener In Detriot

The Chattanooga FC soccer team opened the NISA Fall Tournament with a 2-0 win over the LA Force on Wednesday night in Detroit. Sean Hoffstatter scored in the 45th minute and Darwin Lom scored 63rd minute. CFC will play their second game of round robin games on Monday, September 28 against Cal United Strikers FC. The Fall NISA tournament is being played in Detroit September ... (click for more)


