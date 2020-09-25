Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, SABRINA DIANNE
2109 MCFARLAND AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ADAMS, DUSTIN LEE
5 OWEN CIRCLE MARBLE, 28905
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CHEROKEE CO NC))
---
BRANNON, PERRY THOMAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BRIGGS, TIMOTHY JAMAR
2123 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BROOM, DANIEL LEON
4704 TRICIA DRVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWNFIELD, STEVEN DERRICK
185 Azalea Ave Dayton, 373216756
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 2500)
---
CALDWELL, TANGELA SHERNIECE
2012 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CHANEY, TRENTAVIOUS DEAONTE
2905 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CHRISTOPHER, CMANUEL
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 338 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOPER, SAMUEL DILLON
2300 8TH AVE SOUTH BERRY HILL, 37204
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS DRIVING)
---
CULBERTSON, LLOYD KEITH
3926 N QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153939
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
DEAN, EMILY MARIE
70 THARP DRIVE LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DECKER, JAMI MICHELLE
469 CLIFD RD LOT 3A SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
DELVALLE, JULIUS DON
7356 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
ERTLE, TERRI BETH
25 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FIELDS, DONITA MICHELLE
19 TUNNEL BLVD APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
---
GRUNDY, JUBAL YAHKUT
2804 E46TH ST Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF CRACK FOR RESALE
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HOLBERT, CHARLES M
2315 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
HOLLAND, SIERRA
5903 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
---
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEETH, HANNAH GRACE
4417 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCALPIN, GINGER KAYE
809 POINDEXTER EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCCLENDON, JEREMIAH ESPEY
1025 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCLEAN, ROBERT RUSSELL
2140 WALNUT STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCMATH, ERIC ANTONIO
5225 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102215
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MORRISON, RICHARD EDWARD
3825 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURRY, HEATHER TREADAWAY
9601 ROBINSON FARM ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PATEL, PRANAV S
313 PINE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
STALKING
---
PEOPLES, BRITTANY NICOLE
1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
PETTY, BRIAN LEE
694 TUNNEL HILL ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY
4066 GLENCOE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
QUINN, ADAM WAYNE
391 OAK ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART
8810 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING THE PROCESS TO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
---
RICHARDSON, JESSICA ELIZABETH
523 COUNTY ROAD 9101 HIGDON, 35979
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROSS, TERRANCE ANTIONE
1714 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
STALKING
---
STEIN, RICHARD H
172 MAPLES RD KNOXVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TALLEY, BILLY JAMES
259 LADD SWITCH RD GUILD, 37340
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
TAYLOR, CARLTON LEWIS
4515 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VANDERGRIFF, VICTORIA ANN
9043 DALLAS HOLLOW RD. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WEST, AMY LASHAUN
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $`1,000
---
WILLIAMS, STEVEN MARSHALL
2415 DAUGHERTY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
WOODALL, TIONNE SHANTE
3714 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
