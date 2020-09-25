 Friday, September 25, 2020 65.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, September 25, 2020

ABERNATHY, SABRINA DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ADAMS, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME CHEROKEE CO NC))
BROOM, DANIEL LEON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWNFIELD, STEVEN DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 2500)
CHRISTOPHER, CMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/26/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEAN, EMILY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/24/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DECKER, JAMI MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
DELVALLE, JULIUS DON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
FIELDS, DONITA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/28/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
HOLLAND, SIERRA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
LEETH, HANNAH GRACE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLENDON, JEREMIAH ESPEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCLEAN, ROBERT RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORRISON, RICHARD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MURRY, HEATHER TREADAWAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PATEL, PRANAV S
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/19/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • STALKING
PEOPLES, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
QUINN, ADAM WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING THE PROCESS TO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
RICHARDSON, JESSICA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TALLEY, BILLY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, CARLTON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/27/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VANDERGRIFF, VICTORIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEST, AMY LASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $`1,000
WILLIAMS, STEVEN MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/24/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY


