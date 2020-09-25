Criminal Court Clerk Dean Says Scammers "Up To Their Old Tricks Again"

Criminal Court Clerk Vince Dean said scammers "are up to their old tricks again."

He said, "We have received numerous calls this morning from people around the country stating they have received a call from our Session’s Court clerk number. Most of the scam calls are to older people by those claiming to be a relative in need of money.

"I assure you that no one will call from our office asking for money and no citizen is allowed to place calls from our phones. Under no circumstances will anyone every receive a phone call with Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk’s office displayed on the caller ID."