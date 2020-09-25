Prominent Defense Attorney Carter Schoolfield Dies At 84

Prominent criminal defense attorney Carter H. Schoolfield, 84, has died at 84 at his home on Signal Mountain.

A life-long resident of the Chattanooga area, Mr. Schoolfield was an avid outdoorsman as his passion was hunting and fishing.

He was known for being a fierce trial attorney. Attorney Jerry Summers said, "When Carter Schoolfield was at the top of his game, he was among the best defense attorneys in the area. He was always very well prepared."

Mr. Schoolfield later owned one of Chattanooga’s premier Marine dealerships.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mrs. Julia McReynolds Schoolfield and the late Judge Raulston Schoolfield.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jo Anne Schoolfield, brother Col. Scott McReynolds Schoolfield, sons Carter Henson Schoolfield Jr., William Scott Schoolfield, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy.