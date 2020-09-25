 Friday, September 25, 2020 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Prominent Defense Attorney Carter Schoolfield Dies At 84

Friday, September 25, 2020
Carter Schoolfield
Carter Schoolfield

Prominent criminal defense attorney Carter H. Schoolfield, 84, has died at 84 at his home on Signal Mountain.

A life-long resident of the Chattanooga area, Mr. Schoolfield was an avid outdoorsman as his passion was hunting and fishing.

He was known for being a fierce trial attorney. Attorney Jerry Summers said, "When Carter Schoolfield was at the top of his game, he was among the best defense attorneys in the area. He was always very well prepared."

Mr. Schoolfield later owned one of Chattanooga’s premier Marine dealerships.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mrs. Julia McReynolds Schoolfield and the late Judge Raulston Schoolfield.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jo Anne Schoolfield, brother Col. Scott McReynolds Schoolfield, sons Carter Henson Schoolfield Jr., William Scott Schoolfield, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. 

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.
Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy.


September 25, 2020

Health Department Explains Steep Drop In COVID Active Cases

September 25, 2020

Prominent Defense Attorney Carter Schoolfield Dies At 84

September 25, 2020

Chattanooga Cocaine Dealer Gets 45 Months In Federal Prison


The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County dropped significantly on Thursday. County Health Department officials said the decline was due to three factors: The Health Department ... (click for more)

Prominent criminal defense attorney Carter H. Schoolfield, 84, has died at 84 at his home on Signal Mountain. A life-long resident of the Chattanooga area, Mr. Schoolfield was an avid outdoorsman ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga cocaine dealer has been sentenced to 45 months in federal prison. Andrew Dewan Wright appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. Authorities said on July 19, 2016, the defendant ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Health Department Explains Steep Drop In COVID Active Cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County dropped significantly on Thursday. County Health Department officials said the decline was due to three factors: The Health Department is seeing a downward trend in new positive cases reported daily in Hamilton County. The Health Department changed the automatic roll-off of “active” status from 21 days to 14 days ... (click for more)

Prominent Defense Attorney Carter Schoolfield Dies At 84

Prominent criminal defense attorney Carter H. Schoolfield, 84, has died at 84 at his home on Signal Mountain. A life-long resident of the Chattanooga area, Mr. Schoolfield was an avid outdoorsman as his passion was hunting and fishing. He was known for being a fierce trial attorney. Attorney Jerry Summers said, "When Carter Schoolfield was at the top of his game, he was among ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg Remembers Bettye Parker

One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service. Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Nashville's Big Day

The Nashville Election Commission will meet this afternoon to vote on whether to conduct a city-wide special election on Dec. 5. A grass roots group says they have enough signatures to bring a controversial 34 percent tax increase to the voters. Oh, the increase has already been approved, alright, but Nashville is the state’s Waterloo argue others, and if the city government goes ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Announces The Addition Of Midfielder Cutler Coleman

Chattanooga FC is strengthening their squad as the NISA Fall Championship Tournament continues. The team today announces the signing of midfielder Cutler Coleman from Amherst College. Coleman captained Amherst to the NCAA DIII finals, earning third team All-American honors, First team All-NESCAC and Second Team All-Region. “We are very happy to have added to our roster Cutler ... (click for more)

CFC Ready For The Cosmos

Chattanooga FC’s first foray into the NISA playoff bubble was a success. They started their title march by stomping the LA Force, a team coach Peter Fuller called “perhaps the most complete team out of anybody” in the tournament. Darwin Lom and Sean “Hot Sauce” Hoffstatter both scored, but the Alec Reddington-led defense was also superb. “Personally, I look at every game as ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors