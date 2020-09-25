September 25, 2020
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested Zachary Moore, 20, of Dalton, and charged him with three counts of possession of child pornography, creation of child pornography, child molestation, ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County dropped significantly on Thursday. County Health Department officials said the decline was due to three factors:
The Health Department ... (click for more)
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested Zachary Moore, 20, of Dalton, and charged him with three counts of possession of child pornography, creation of child pornography, child molestation, aggravated sodomy, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug related objects.
Agents and digital forensic investigators with the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer ... (click for more)
One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service.
Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)
The Nashville Election Commission will meet this afternoon to vote on whether to conduct a city-wide special election on Dec. 5. A grass roots group says they have enough signatures to bring a controversial 34 percent tax increase to the voters. Oh, the increase has already been approved, alright, but Nashville is the state’s Waterloo argue others, and if the city government goes ... (click for more)
Chattanooga FC is strengthening their squad as the NISA Fall Championship Tournament continues. The team today announces the signing of midfielder Cutler Coleman from Amherst College. Coleman captained Amherst to the NCAA DIII finals, earning third team All-American honors, First team All-NESCAC and Second Team All-Region.
“We are very happy to have added to our roster Cutler ... (click for more)
Chattanooga FC’s first foray into the NISA playoff bubble was a success. They started their title march by stomping the LA Force, a team coach Peter Fuller called “perhaps the most complete team out of anybody” in the tournament. Darwin Lom and Sean “Hot Sauce” Hoffstatter both scored, but the Alec Reddington-led defense was also superb.
“Personally, I look at every game as ... (click for more)