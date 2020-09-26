Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH

2704 E 44TH STREET APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAILEY, JARED JAMARD

4502 SHERRY LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO

---

BAKER, SAUNJAE

HOMELESS MILLER PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BATTLES, CHRISTOPHER E

706 MARBURY RD.

TULLAHOMA, 373882131Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BECK, MELICHA LEATRICES2001 S LYERLY ST APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BELCHER, RAYMOND CLAYTON81 HIGDON CIRCLE MANCHESTER, 37111Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BOOTH, JEREMY ALLEN9261 LAWFORD WAY #103 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BRINDA, JONATHAN MARK35 LINCON RD FLINTVILLE, 37335Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CAIN, RONALD LEMONT1304 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CARTER, ALICIA A1718 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---CLOUD, JOSHUA EDWARD2173 HWY 41A N SHELBYVILLE, 37160Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COLBAUGH, THOMAS EUGENE1539 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARREST (FELONIOUS)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)---CORDELL, JASON C202 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMT POSSESSION OF FIREAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVKED LICENSE)---CRAIGHEAD, BRANDON KEITH2414 JANEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CRAYTON, JATONI ATONI1539 BRADT ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA2709 CITICO AVE, APT H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---EVANS, GENE DALE420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW525 COLEMAN CEMTERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES1705 S. GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL2707 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK11490 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUMPHERY, JOE JUNIOR1539 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSS OF ECSTASY FOR RESALEPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, LADARIUS LEBRON4927 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARREST---JONES, TROY RASHAAN5341 ROSE GLEN COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MAPLES, HEATHER BROOKE2615 REECE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---MCCARVER, BRITTANY N5426 TOWN HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFALSE REPORTS---MCCONNELL, QUINCEY DEON505 17 AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MELTON, EDWARD BERNARD727 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NABORS, KORTNEY DANIELLE3542 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NEWMAN, AMY IRENE4906 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PASCUAL, KEVIN NATANAEL601 JAMES STREET, #123 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE---RECTOR, BARRY LYNN3905 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:PETITION TO REVOKE (19000526 SIMPLE POSS OF METH C---REECE, RICHARD THOMAS300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 31029Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---REED, MISTY DAWN12457 NEECEE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTSTALKING---SAMAHA, DANIELE ELIAS9729 ROCKWOOD CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCOTT, JAMES DARREN122 HEATHER LN TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHARP, RICHARD419 SHARP DR ROCKY TOP, 37769Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SPENCER, RONALD WESLEY2337 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---TAYLOR, JOSHUA708 TIPTON ST ELIZABETHTON, 37643Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VESTAL, JASON1515 E MAGNOLIA AVE KNOXVILLE,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALKER, JAMES JORDANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST---WILLIAMS, AKYRAH LAMIQUE3714 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---WILLIAMS, HEATH JAMES9542 HASTINGS WAY OOLETWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOOD, JOSEPH ANTHONY13906 MOUNT ANNIE CHURCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---ZINOVICH, ALIAKSANDR1617 NE 91ST MIAMI, 32179Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, JARED JAMARD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO BAKER, SAUNJAE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BATTLES, CHRISTOPHER E

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/25/1973

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELCHER, RAYMOND CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOOTH, JEREMY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/03/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRINDA, JONATHAN MARK

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/09/1963

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAIN, RONALD LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/21/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CLOUD, JOSHUA EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAYTON, JATONI ATONI

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EVANS, GENE DALE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/29/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/29/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, LADARIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST JONES, TROY RASHAAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCONNELL, QUINCEY DEON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NABORS, KORTNEY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NEWMAN, AMY IRENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/17/1980

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PASCUAL, KEVIN NATANAEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/23/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE RECTOR, BARRY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/16/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (19000526 SIMPLE POSS OF METH C REECE, RICHARD THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) REED, MISTY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/25/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

STALKING SCOTT, JAMES DARREN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/22/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHARP, RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPENCER, RONALD WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS TAYLOR, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VESTAL, JASON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

