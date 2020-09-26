 Saturday, September 26, 2020 69.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH 
2704 E 44TH STREET APTA CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAILEY, JARED JAMARD 
4502 SHERRY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
---
BAKER, SAUNJAE 
HOMELESS MILLER PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BATTLES, CHRISTOPHER E 
706 MARBURY RD.

TULLAHOMA, 373882131 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BECK, MELICHA LEATRICES 
2001 S LYERLY ST APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BELCHER, RAYMOND CLAYTON 
81 HIGDON CIRCLE MANCHESTER, 37111 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOOTH, JEREMY ALLEN 
9261 LAWFORD WAY #103 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BRINDA, JONATHAN MARK 
35 LINCON RD FLINTVILLE, 37335 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAIN, RONALD LEMONT 
1304 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARTER, ALICIA A 
1718 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CLOUD, JOSHUA EDWARD 
2173 HWY 41A N SHELBYVILLE, 37160 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLBAUGH, THOMAS EUGENE 
1539 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST (FELONIOUS)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
---
CORDELL, JASON C 
202 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMT POSSESSION OF FIREA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVKED LICENSE)
---
CRAIGHEAD, BRANDON KEITH 
2414 JANEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CRAYTON, JATONI ATONI 
1539 BRADT ST Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA 
2709 CITICO AVE, APT H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
EVANS, GENE DALE 
420 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW 
525 COLEMAN CEMTERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES 
1705 S. GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL 
2707 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK 
11490 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUMPHERY, JOE JUNIOR 
1539 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSS OF ECSTASY FOR RESALE
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, LADARIUS LEBRON 
4927 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
---
JONES, TROY RASHAAN 
5341 ROSE GLEN COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAPLES, HEATHER BROOKE 
2615 REECE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
MCCARVER, BRITTANY N 
5426 TOWN HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FALSE REPORTS
---
MCCONNELL, QUINCEY DEON 
505 17 AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MELTON, EDWARD BERNARD 
727 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NABORS, KORTNEY DANIELLE 
3542 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NEWMAN, AMY IRENE 
4906 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PASCUAL, KEVIN NATANAEL 
601 JAMES STREET, #123 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
---
RECTOR, BARRY LYNN 
3905 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PETITION TO REVOKE (19000526 SIMPLE POSS OF METH C
---
REECE, RICHARD THOMAS 
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 31029 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
REED, MISTY DAWN 
12457 NEECEE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
STALKING
---
SAMAHA, DANIELE ELIAS 
9729 ROCKWOOD CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCOTT, JAMES DARREN 
122 HEATHER LN TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHARP, RICHARD 
419 SHARP DR ROCKY TOP, 37769 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SPENCER, RONALD WESLEY 
2337 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
TAYLOR, JOSHUA 
708 TIPTON ST ELIZABETHTON, 37643 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VESTAL, JASON 
1515 E MAGNOLIA AVE KNOXVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALKER, JAMES JORDAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
---
WILLIAMS, AKYRAH LAMIQUE 
3714 SALEM VALLEY RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WILLIAMS, HEATH JAMES 
9542 HASTINGS WAY OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOOD, JOSEPH ANTHONY 
13906 MOUNT ANNIE CHURCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ZINOVICH, ALIAKSANDR 
1617 NE 91ST MIAMI, 32179 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

