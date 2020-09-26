Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, JARED JAMARD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMO
|
|BAKER, SAUNJAE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BATTLES, CHRISTOPHER E
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/25/1973
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELCHER, RAYMOND CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOOTH, JEREMY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/03/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BRINDA, JONATHAN MARK
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/09/1963
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAIN, RONALD LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CLOUD, JOSHUA EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRAYTON, JATONI ATONI
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- POSS OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|EVANS, GENE DALE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/29/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $1,000
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|GAMBLE, JASON MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/29/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GAMINO, SYLVESTER ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GLOVER, JUSTIN MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, LADARIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|JONES, TROY RASHAAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCONNELL, QUINCEY DEON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NABORS, KORTNEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NEWMAN, AMY IRENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PASCUAL, KEVIN NATANAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/23/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
|
|RECTOR, BARRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (19000526 SIMPLE POSS OF METH C
|
|REECE, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|REED, MISTY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, JAMES DARREN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/22/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHARP, RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SPENCER, RONALD WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|TAYLOR, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VESTAL, JASON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, JAMES JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|WEAVER, EARL CHRISHONE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WILLIAMS, HEATH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ZINOVICH, ALIAKSANDR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 09/25/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|