Hamilton County COVID Deaths Reach 95; 67 Additional Cases

Hamilton County has one additional coronavirus death as the toll climbs to 95.

The number of new cases in Hamilton County on Saturday was 67 - down from the prior day's 91. The new total is 9,609.

Tennessee had 22 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,374, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,437 new cases in the state for a total of 190,891.



The state currently has 739 people hospitalized from the virus, 23 fewer than on Friday.



There have been 174,044 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.783 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 30,755 cases, up 142; 458 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 26,474 cases, up 93; 306 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 9,378 cases, up 80; 79 deaths, up 4



Bledsoe County: 854 cases; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,934 cases, up 20; 17 deaths



Grundy County: 291 cases, up 8; 5 deaths



Marion County: 529 cases, up 4; 8 deaths



Meigs County: 226 cases; 3 deaths



Polk County: 388 cases; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 834 cases, up 13; 12 deaths



Sequatchie County: 233 cases, up 2; 2 deaths