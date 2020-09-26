 Sunday, September 27, 2020 66.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Black Bear Races Around Downtown Chattanooga Before Being Taken Down By Wildlife Officer

Saturday, September 26, 2020

A black bear raced around downtown Chattanooga on Saturday before it was finally taken down by a TWRA officer.

Earlier in the day, there was a Facebook photo of a bear near Lookout Valley Elementary - possibly a visitor from nearby Elder Mountain.

And there were numerous reports of the bear near UTC with many taking videos.

City officials said it was not a runaway from the Chattanooga Zoo.

Parishioners at St. Paul's Episcopal on Pine Street for the evening Eucharist spotted the black bear rambling down a nearby alley.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency sent officers to the scene and soon a line of officers in flashing patrol vehicles were following behind the bear as it went from behind the Federal Building toward the Bessie Smith Hall along MLK Boulevard. 

Several people on Twitter posted videos of sightings at the university.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1309982979150811137

https://twitter.com/i/status/1309989170778046464

https://twitter.com/i/status/1309988292394446849

https://twitter.com/i/status/1309991607966601217


