Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BROOM, BRADLEY DUSTIN
3130 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
BROWN, DARRIOUS SHANNON
3304 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
CAMERON, JILL ANITA
1207 B GAD ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
CHANEY, CHARLES WESLEY
315 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CHHITK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
1003 MCCAIN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA C
8007 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DANIELS, WILLIE A
4717 COLONIAL DRIVE CHATT, 37411
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
1215 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063130
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DEW, TORRANCE
1916 BAY POINTE DR HOMELESS HIXSON, 373433189
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DEWS, WAYNE
217 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVADING ARREST
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (UNDERAGE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ELLIOTT, BOBBY WAYNE
6401 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374212448
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ELMORE, MORGHAN JEAN
8736 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
ESCOBEDO-PAZ, DULCE EVELYN
460 STRICKLAN RD ALPHARETTA, 30022
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FOLEY, CARSON
7310 STANIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37310
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
---
GREEN, DAVID W
302A N ANDERSON ST TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
---
HARVEY, SHANDA MARIA
10500 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HERNANDEZ-IZARA, FRANKLIN
3413 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HORNER, BRADLEY KENT
3408 GAIL DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JONES, OLAIN LEBRON
3219 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
2810 CANNON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ROBBERY
---
MASSENGALE, ANTHONY D
19925 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MAUPIN, JUSTIN LABRON
404 THOMPSON STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
MELVIN, MAGENTA SHERNAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORER, TYNESE
899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
MORALES-JERONIMO, JOHNY EDDY
3410 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
PATEL, RAVINDRAKUMAR
1904 HICKORY VALLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
---
PAULINO, CHRISTINE LYNN
HOMELESS CRYSTAL FALLS, 49920
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
POLEN, DERRICK COLLINS
720 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102178
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE
846 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAYMOND, MICHAEL CHASE
1711 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 373797058
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
REDDEN, LESA MICHELLE
65 OLD CREEK WAY DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUDWALL, MAGGIE CLANNAR
9661 ETHRIDGE LANEE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON
1117 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVADING ARREST
FELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, HOLLY JUSTINE
3610 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STILTNER, GARY DEWAYNE
1003 MCCAN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STRONG, KEARIA DESHUNTINE
1902 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
HARASSMENT
---
SUBLETT, GRAVION D
413 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37351
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
TARVER, RANDAL SHANE
9617 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TUMAN, RONALD RICHARD
1175 PINEVILLE RD CHATANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON THE ROADWAY LANE
---
VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
1442 OLD YORK HWY DUNLAP, 32723
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
VARGAS SANCHEZ, EXOR OMAR
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE APT A 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI
3422 BIRTCHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, SINTONIO R
2204 PIERCE WAY DACULA, 30076
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WRIGHT, LINDA DENICE
8549 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
