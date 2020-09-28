 Monday, September 28, 2020 69.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, September 28, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROOM, BRADLEY DUSTIN 
3130 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
BROWN, DARRIOUS SHANNON 
3304 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
CAMERON, JILL ANITA 
1207 B GAD ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
CHANEY, CHARLES WESLEY 
315 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CHHITK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
1003 MCCAIN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA C 
8007 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DANIELS, WILLIE A 
4717 COLONIAL DRIVE CHATT, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE 
1215 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063130 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DEW, TORRANCE 
1916 BAY POINTE DR HOMELESS HIXSON, 373433189 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DEWS, WAYNE 
217 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVADING ARREST
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (UNDERAGE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ELLIOTT, BOBBY WAYNE 
6401 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374212448 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ELMORE, MORGHAN JEAN 
8736 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
ESCOBEDO-PAZ, DULCE EVELYN 
460 STRICKLAN RD ALPHARETTA, 30022 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FOLEY, CARSON 
7310 STANIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
---
GREEN, DAVID W 
302A N ANDERSON ST TULLAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
---
HARVEY, SHANDA MARIA 
10500 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HERNANDEZ-IZARA, FRANKLIN 
3413 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HORNER, BRADLEY KENT 
3408 GAIL DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JONES, OLAIN LEBRON 
3219 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE 
2810 CANNON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ROBBERY
---
MASSENGALE, ANTHONY D 
19925 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MAUPIN, JUSTIN LABRON 
404 THOMPSON STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
MELVIN, MAGENTA SHERNAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORER, TYNESE 
899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
MORALES-JERONIMO, JOHNY EDDY 
3410 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
PATEL, RAVINDRAKUMAR 
1904 HICKORY VALLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
---
PAULINO, CHRISTINE LYNN 
HOMELESS CRYSTAL FALLS, 49920 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
POLEN, DERRICK COLLINS 
720 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102178 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE 
846 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RAYMOND, MICHAEL CHASE 
1711 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 373797058 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
REDDEN, LESA MICHELLE 
65 OLD CREEK WAY DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RUDWALL, MAGGIE CLANNAR 
9661 ETHRIDGE LANEE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SHEPHERD, JAMAL LEBRON 
1117 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
EVADING ARREST
FELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, HOLLY JUSTINE 
3610 CHATEAU LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STILTNER, GARY DEWAYNE 
1003 MCCAN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STRONG, KEARIA DESHUNTINE 
1902 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
HARASSMENT
---
SUBLETT, GRAVION D 
413 SHAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
TARVER, RANDAL SHANE 
9617 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TUMAN, RONALD RICHARD 
1175 PINEVILLE RD CHATANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON THE ROADWAY LANE
---
VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME 
1442 OLD YORK HWY DUNLAP, 32723 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
VARGAS SANCHEZ, EXOR OMAR 
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE APT A 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI 
3422 BIRTCHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, SINTONIO R 
2204 PIERCE WAY DACULA, 30076 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WRIGHT, LINDA DENICE 
8549 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

Here are the mug shots:

BROOM, BRADLEY DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
BROWN, DARRIOUS SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/19/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
CAMERON, JILL ANITA
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/29/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHANEY, CHARLES WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/13/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHHITK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/07/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA C
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSS.OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DANIELS, WILLIE A
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/18/1952
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DEW, TORRANCE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ELLIOTT, BOBBY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/16/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ELMORE, MORGHAN JEAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ESCOBEDO-PAZ, DULCE EVELYN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FOLEY, CARSON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
GREEN, DAVID W
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/03/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
HARVEY, SHANDA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ-IZARA, FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JONES, OLAIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/08/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ROBBERY
MAUPIN, JUSTIN LABRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
MOORER, TYNESE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
MORALES-JERONIMO, JOHNY EDDY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PATEL, RAVINDRAKUMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
RAYMOND, MICHAEL CHASE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
RUDWALL, MAGGIE CLANNAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, HOLLY JUSTINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/04/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STILTNER, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/08/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUBLETT, GRAVION D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TARVER, RANDAL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TUMAN, RONALD RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/21/1956
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON THE ROADWAY LANE
VANHISE, RICHARD JEROME
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 09/27/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S


September 28, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 27, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 26, 2020

Black Bear Races Around Downtown Chattanooga Before Being Taken Down By Wildlife Officer


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROOM, BRADLEY DUSTIN 3130 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON 243 EDMOND COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RESISTING ARREST ... (click for more)

A black bear raced around downtown Chattanooga on Saturday before it was finally taken down by a TWRA officer. Earlier in the day, there was a Facebook photo of a bear near Lookout Valley ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROOM, BRADLEY DUSTIN 3130 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 --- BROWN, DARRIOUS SHANNON 3304 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON 243 EDMOND COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS --- BROWN, MATTHEW DALTON 2015 BURNT MILL RD FLINTSTONE, 30725 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Increase The Pay Rate For Substitutes

Today Hamilton County Schools had 138 requests for substitutes. The answer to filing those classrooms is simple, increase the daily pay for substitutes. The pay rate is terrible for both certified and noncertified individuals. Knox County wised up and increased the pay. If a substitute works 10 to 14 days a month, he or she would receive an additional $300. If the person worked ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How We Should All Be

Over the weekend we had continued rioting and destruction in Louisville, Seattle, Portland, Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Raleigh, Kansas City and Baltimore. A female driver zoomed into a crowd of protesters in Orange County, Calif., critically injuring two, in what police believe – seriously -- is attempted murder. A male in a pickup truck clobbered some others in Buffalo, ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Hold Off South Carolina For 31-27 Victory In Columbia

The Tennessee Vols held off South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, winning their seventh straight going back to last season. It is the longest win streak in college football among Power 5 squads after last year's 1-4 start. Tennessee true freshman Jimmy Holiday pounced on a punt with just a minute and a half left that bounced off the leg of a Gamecock player. Instead ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Pruitt - Vol Offense Has To Find Some Consistency; UT Does Not Get Mays

KNOXVILLE – Jeremy Pruitt stepped away from the microphone and leaned in to better hear the question. Tennessee’s football coach was navigating the new normal during a post game interview on the field following the Vols’ 31-27 victory at South Carolina. The SEC Network reporter was standing several feet from Pruitt and was wearing a mask. The arrangement was mandated by the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors