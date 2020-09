Walker County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 619 New Cases, 15 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 15 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,961.There were 619 new cases as that total reached 315,281 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 28,197, up 18 from Sunday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 1,187 cases, up 6; 18 deaths; 78 hospitalizations, up 1Chattooga County: 766 cases, up 1; 22 deaths; 53 hospitalizationsDade County: 282 cases; 5 deaths; 20 hospitalizationsWalker County: 1,535 cases, up 4; 36 deaths, up 1; 80 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 4,582 cases, up 20; 60 deaths; 240 hospitalizations

