 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Signal Mountain Getting Improvements To Marion And Driver Fields; Library Adding Reading Room, Patio

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - by Gail Perry

An addition of a reading room and a patio area underneath the new room is being made to the Signal Mountain Library. The council authorized contracting for architectural and engineering services with Tinker Ma for an amount not to exceed $42,000. This approval will allow the fundraising arm of the library to raise the money and donate the funds to the town, which will have the work done.

 

Signal Mountain has been working on obtaining a Local Park and Recreation Fund (LPRF) grant from the state of Tennessee for a couple of years, said Town Manager Boyd Veal.

The grant for making repairs and doing renovations to Marion and Driver Fields has now been received. Bids that were received to do the work far exceeded the amount planned for it. Both companies which submitted bids revised their estimates according to some revisions made by the town and came back with lower quotes. The town will have to match  $440,000 it received from the grant for a total of $880,000. Baseline Sports Construction won the bid for the amount of $857,297 to complete the project. A contingency amount of $22,000 was approved in case it is needed.

 

The town’s personnel policy was amended relating to paid holidays. MLK Day has been added as a paid holiday for all employees. Also, any full-time employee who has served in the military in the past or present and has been honorably discharged will also be given Veterans Day as a paid holiday. These additional days were planned for in the new budget.

 

The council received three applications for a  position on the Mountain Arts Community Center board of directors. Because of her involvement in the arts and being considered to be highly qualified, Susan F. Robinson was appointed.

 

There were more applicants for a spot on the town’s personnel committee than were open. That board has been largely unfilled for the past two years. Feeling that the input from more qualified volunteers would be helpful, the council voted to amend the ordinance and add two  members. The Personnel Committee has now expanded to seven members versus the previous five.

 

Discussion took place about the Board of Zoning Appeals and its structure and power. This board is where an applicant goes if an applicant disagrees with what the building inspector tells them. They also issue special permits and variance requests. Mayor Dan Landrum, who currently is the BZAs liaison with the town council, suggested that the council should have at least one member on the board with voting rights. Other options will be looked at by Town Manager Veal, such as having the planning commission and BZA being the same.

 

The town’s transfer station was also a topic of discussion at the Monday afternoon meeting. Town Manager Veal said that the volume of materials brought there for disposal increased dramatically with the Covid pandemic and has stayed that way. The town has grown and grown and grown, he said, yet the transfer station continues to be run the same way it was years ago. He said the cost to the town is too much and the size of the facility is too small to handle as much as is brought there. A schedule of costs has been developed to make the process simpler. The attendant can use the chart of charges by volume as a reference when determining the amount people must pay to unload containers of debris. The town will not accept construction materials from contractors. They should rent their own dumpsters, he said. Mr. Veal said that use of the transfer station is being optimized for the greatest amount of town residents to use.

 

Mr. Veal announced that the National Park Service is opening Signal Point on Tuesday.


September 29, 2020

Georgia Virus Deaths Increase By 34; 1,081 New Cases

September 29, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 29, 2020

Signal Mountain Getting Improvements To Marion And Driver Fields; Library Adding Reading Room, Patio


Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 34 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,994. There were 1,081 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

An addition of a reading room and a patio area underneath the new room is being made to the Signal Mountain Library. The council authorized contracting for architectural and engineering services ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Signal Mountain Getting Improvements To Marion And Driver Fields; Library Adding Reading Room, Patio

An addition of a reading room and a patio area underneath the new room is being made to the Signal Mountain Library. The council authorized contracting for architectural and engineering services with Tinker Ma for an amount not to exceed $42,000. This approval will allow the fundraising arm of the library to raise the money and donate the funds to the town, which will have the work ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wildlife Conservation?

TWRA and their lame excuses of public safety, how about the danger of discharging a rifle in a crowded city? Don't we get enough of that from the miscreants running around armed to the teeth? It would have taken a little more time, a little more money to trap the bear and then it could have been humanely euthanized or better yet given a second chance. We all know these state ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Our West Burns

There have been far more people than me who believe the catastrophic wildfires that now flame the width of our western states from Canada to Mexico are because “God has darn-near had enough!” Just yesterday in California a law was passed that will allow transgender prisoners to decide if they want to do their time in men’s or women’s state prison! But the better view is that states ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Tennessee Vol, Titan Albert Haynesworth Faces Charges Of Domestic Assault In Cleveland, Tn.

Former Tennessee Vol and Tennessee Titan Albert Haynesworth is facing charges of domestic assault in Cleveland, Tn. involving ex-girlfriend and former Vol Brittney Jackson. Cleveland police responded to a Monday call from Chelsea drive, where police said Haynesworth was yelling at was yelling at Ms. Jackson and her new boyfriend, Reginald Tucker. Police said the victim told ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Advances To NISA Semifinals After 1-1 Draw

It was not the most beautiful of performances, but Chattanooga FC advanced to the NISA semifinals after their 1-1 draw against Cal United. With captain Juan Herandez out of the starting lineup, Darwin Lom took on even more attacking responsibility. The team’s first and only goal was a typical CFC attack, with Lom starting with the ball on the left sideline during the counterattack. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors