September 3, 2020
Building the Blue Bridge will host a motor march on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m.
The meetup will begin at the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office parking lot at 5842 US-41 in Ringgold. The route ... (click for more)
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 203 is sponsoring a Patriotic March on Market Street from Miller Park to 4th Street on Friday, Sept. 11. It will begin at 9 a.m.
There will be a massive ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Building the Blue Bridge will host a motor march on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m.
The meetup will begin at the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office parking lot at 5842 US-41 in Ringgold. The route will end at the AMC parking lot on Battlefield Parkway where people will rally on the sidewalk with flags and signs.
For more information visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/buildingthebluebridge ... (click for more)
Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 203 is sponsoring a Patriotic March on Market Street from Miller Park to 4th Street on Friday, Sept. 11. It will begin at 9 a.m.
There will be a massive display of 50 American flags carried by veterans representing each state.
Chapter president Charlie Hobbs said, “The vets aren’t protesting anything but want to show support for the traditions ... (click for more)
The United States is at war with a well-funded, well organized, terror organization that is spreading all across our nation. They started by setting fires and throwing bricks. Then looting and destruction of private property. Next is taking over entire neighborhoods, and murder of police responding to fake phone calls disguised as emergencies.
When Trump was elected POTUS, ... (click for more)
I like to say I never cast aspersions on anyone, nor do mock those I firmly believe are rock-solid stupid. It is not Christian – as my Lord reminds me often – and is hardly akin to the gentleman I aspire to be. Further, in my particular case, were it not for stupid people, who else would I write about? When I pull up the covers at the end of the day and take an honest accounting ... (click for more)
Fast Friday is this week, Friday featuring the 700 HP, 120 MPH USCS Outlaw Sprint Cars & Mini Sprints. Local classes in action will be Limited Late Model, Sportsman, B-Hobby, Thunder, Four Cylinder, Front Wheel Drive, B-Sportsman and will be a points race for all local classes.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the mandatory drivers meeting is slated for 7 p.m., with hot laps ... (click for more)
We're headed into the Labor Day weekend and the start of the college football season is still three weeks away due to the pandemic. In the games' "Power 5" conferences, only three, (SEC, ACC, and Big 12) will play this fall while the other two, (Pac Ten and Big Ten) have chosen to play next spring. There is no way we can have a playoff this year, or can we? Well, the powers that ... (click for more)