Police Charge Man After He Burns Mother's House Down In East Brainerd

Chattanooga Police have arrested a man for burning down his mother's house in East Brainerd.

Christopher Lee Stevens, 35, was charged with arson.

In the incident on Aug. 21, there was a call about a "mental consumer" with a gun in a house at 1770 Explorer Lane.

Firefighters initially would not go toward the fire because of the danger from the individual.

Police found Stevens outside the burning house. He was naked and holding two machetes. Police said he refused to give up the machetes and had to be tased. Firefighters were then able to start extinguishing the fire.

The mother had left the house earlier, saying her son had taken her cell phone and was breaking things inside the house.

The house was a total loss, including the contents.