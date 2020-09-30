Jacobreyan Reed, 18, Shot And Killed On Dodds Avenue While Sitting In Vehicle

An 18-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle on Dodds Avenue.

The victim was identified as Jacobreyan Reed .

At approximately 5:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located the victim sitting in a vehicle, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Homicide investigators and crime scene specialists responded to process the scene.

Homicide investigators were notified on Wednesday that the teen succumbed to his injuries.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App You can remain anonymous.