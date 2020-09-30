Health Department Changes COVID Testing Site Hours And Test Result Process

The Hamilton County Health Department is shifting their COVID-19 testing site hours to 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. for safety reasons. The new hours will allow more daylight at the site in the early morning and allow the site to be warmer. There is no change in the total amount of time the site is available to the public for free COVID testing, which remains at 4 ½ hours daily, seven days a week.

“We constantly strive to not only make high quality testing available to the public for free, but also to insure the safety of our workers,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We believe this change accomplishes both.”

Test results will no longer be automatically sent through the mail.

They can be accessed through a secure web portal, the instructions for which are on the “MyResultsCard” included in your information packet given at the test site. For those who do not have internet access, the Health Department will still mail their results.

Complete information about test results can be found on the Health Department's website.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank will continue to distribute free food boxes for those in need through the Alstom COVID test site on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.