Police Blotter: Man Arrives Plenty Early For Job Interview; Man Blames Wife For Tossing New Registration Decal

While traveling south on S. Holtzclaw Avenue just before 2 a.m., police saw a black truck pull into the back parking lot of a closed business. The officer approached the vehicle and found the driver sitting inside. The man said he had a job interview in the morning at this business and he wanted to make sure he didn't miss it. Nothing else about the conversation with the driver created any suspicion and he did not have any active warrants. He was left to wait for his interview.



* * *



Police spoke with a woman and her son who said they had an argument over the amount of chicken that was left over from dinner earlier in the evening.

The woman wanted her son to leave, but both their names were on the lease. Police asked if there was a place either one could go for the night to separate and cool off, but both said there was not. Approximately 30 minutes later, police were called back to the same address because the two were yelling at each other from separate rooms. When police arrived, the son said he was going to his friend's house, but she would not be home until 7 a.m. Police told them both to separate and try to go to sleep.* * *Police spoke with a woman said over the weekend she purchased two wigs from a local store only to find out they were not real. She said that she had no use for the wigs and asked the employee for a refund. The employee said that per policy they do not issue refunds. The employee agreed to issue a $60 store credit for one of the "fake wigs." The woman said that would work.* * *Police spoke with a man who said that he is moving to another apartment in the same building. He said that he moved his entertainment center (valued at $799) into the main hallway at approximately 2:30 a.m. and decided to leave it there until the morning hours. He said that when he went out to move the furniture it was gone. He said there was a "WayFair" decor piece (valued at $399) on the furniture that was also gone. The victim did not have any suspect descriptions or information.* * *Police spoke with a woman who said she had let a man move his belongings into her residence after only knowing him for two days. She said they got into a disagreement over beliefs and she realized she made a mistake. She said she would like the man to leave and that he could collect his belongings at another time. Police spoke to the man who agreed to leave for the night.* * *

Police spoke with a woman by telephone who said that she was in the Dollar Tree shopping and talking on her phone via Bluetooth. She said her phone had to have fallen out of her pocket while on it. She said that within two minutes she lost connection to the phone and could not find it anywhere in the store. She said that at 1:45 the next morning someone was using her data on the Internet.

* * *



Police spoke with a man who said that when he left his house the day before he had 35 to 50 cents in his coat pocket that was hanging in his room. He said that when he went to get the change out of his pocket this morning it was gone and he thinks his roommate took his money. He said he did not see the roommate take the money and neither did anyone else who lives in the house, but he knows that the roommate is the one who took it. An officer questioned the roommate who declared he did not take the 35-50 cents. Police told the man that they would make a report about the stolen change, but that they had no proof shown to them that the roommate is the one who took the money.



* * *



Police spoke with a man by telephone who said that he purchased the 2021 registration decal. He said when he went to apply it to his tag he could not find it. He thinks his wife may have discarded it while cleaning.



* * *



Officers spoke with employees at the McDonalds on Lee Highway. The shift manager said that an unknown man with a blocked number called the business and said the general manager had warrants out for her arrest and cannot be around money. The unknown caller identified himself as Brian Johnson and said that he was both a corporate employee and a federal agent. The shift manager said the caller told him to remove the money from the safe, take it to a nearby CVS to buy three gift cards ($1,517.85 total) and give him the information on the gift cards to redeem them - all of which the shift manager did. The general manager said when she found this out, she knew it was a scam, because she does not have warrants and knew that purchasing gift cards is a common scam tactic. Both the general manager and shift manager said it appeared as though the unknown caller used to work for a McDonald's in the area, as he knew nearly the exact amount of cash that would be in the safe and where other forms of currency would be as well.



* * *



Police spoke to a man who runs a wrecker service on Cherokee Boulevard who said that a city worker was weed eating his driveway and a lot of rocks were tossed against his building, causing a window in his door to be broken. One of nine windows (the top corner above the door knob) was broken out of the entrance door to the business. The business owner asked the city worker why he was mowing the concrete driveway, as this could have been avoided. The worker weed eating said that he is told to get all the grass growing in the area, including the grass growing in the cracks. The owner said that he has never seen them mowing here. He said he mows his own area and that they do not need to mow here again. Police were called to make a report and to make sure the window is replaced.



* * *



Police spoke with a man who said he was in an argument with a woman because they have been cooped up due to COVID. After the argument, the man decided to leave the residence. After he left, the woman called police to make a report about the situation. Before police arrived at the residence, the man had returned and they were both found inside the apartment in a cordial manner. Police still asked the man if he would be willing to go stay somewhere else for the night so they could both relax and calm down. The man said that he would leave and asked for a ride. Officers gave him a lift to the Speedway on Highway 58 where he called for an Uber to take him to a hotel.