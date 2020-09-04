Large Fire Destroys Home On Clio Avenue Friday Morning

A fire destroyed a home on Clio Avenue Friday morning.

Multiple 911 calls about a fire helped Chattanooga Fire Department crews quickly get to the scene Friday morning so they could start fighting the flames and keep them from spreading to other nearby homes.

It happened at 9 a.m.

at the intersection of Clio Avenue and East 39th Street.

Several people reported the blaze because of the extent of the fire.

When Engine 9 left the fire hall, they could see the smoke and as they got closer, they saw flames 15-20 feet high coming from the residence.

They laid the supply line from the nearest hydrant and began fighting the fire from the exterior in a defensive attack. It was so extensive that there were no opportunities to search the house, which was reportedly a vacant structure.

As other companies arrived, they worked to protect exposures to neighbors’ houses. Shortly thereafter, the roof collapsed.

Firefighters continued working, strategically placing fire trucks and personnel, and got the fire out.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 14, Squad 1, Squad 20, Quint 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, CFD investigators, CPD, HCEMS and EPB were on the scene.

More pictures and video will be up on CFD Facebook and Instagram.