Large Fire Destroys Home On Clio Avenue Friday Morning

Friday, September 4, 2020

A fire destroyed a home on Clio Avenue Friday morning.

 

Multiple 911 calls about a fire helped Chattanooga Fire Department crews quickly get to the scene Friday morning so they could start fighting the flames and keep them from spreading to other nearby homes.

 

It happened at 9 a.m.

at the intersection of Clio Avenue and East 39th Street.

 

Several people reported the blaze because of the extent of the fire.

 

When Engine 9 left the fire hall, they could see the smoke and as they got closer, they saw flames 15-20 feet high coming from the residence. 

 

They laid the supply line from the nearest hydrant and began fighting the fire from the exterior in a defensive attack. It was so extensive that there were no opportunities to search the house, which was reportedly a vacant structure. 

 

As other companies arrived, they worked to protect exposures to neighbors’ houses. Shortly thereafter, the roof collapsed. 

 

Firefighters continued working, strategically placing fire trucks and personnel, and got the fire out. 

 

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 

Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Quint 14, Squad 1, Squad 20, Quint 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, CFD investigators, CPD, HCEMS and EPB were on the scene. 

 

More pictures and video will be up on CFD Facebook and Instagram. 


September 4, 2020

East Side Elementary, Soddy Daisy Middle Closed For Cleaning

September 4, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 3, 2020

Langston Charged With Rape After Mother's Day Party


East Side Elementary and Soddy Daisy Middle School were closed for cleaning on Friday after COVID-19 cases at the school. Officials said there were 28 active coronavirus cases among students ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON 106 BLEDSOE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374051810 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TAMPERING WITH ... (click for more)

Police have charged Jamarko Langston, 28, with rape in connection with an incident after a Mother's Day party. A woman who was at the party said her son brought a man she had not previously ... (click for more)



Opinion

The Tennessee Legislature Has Been A Great Disappointment

The Tennessee legislature has been a great disappointment through all of this. We elected a Republican supermajority and a Republican governor with the expectation that you would stand as a bulwark against encroachments upon our rights. Instead, when our extremely disappointing governor exceeded his authority and deprived the citizens of their property and income under color ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fact: Divorces Up 34%

Lewis Grizzard, one of the funniest humans to ever include in a golf foursome, was a self-proclaimed expert on divorce. “Folks in Atlanta have bumper stickers: ‘Honk if you’ve ever been married to Lewis Grizzard.'” Once we were playing at Belle Meade in Nashville when he quipped, “And then there was the morning at the breakfast table when I said, 'So, tomorrow is your birthday … ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Pledge East Ridge Stadium To Get Ongoing Improvements

One year after breaking ground in East Ridge, the Chattanooga Red Wolves’ stadium is slowly but surely nearing completion. Mitch Martino, son of team owner Bob Martino, addressed the Chattanooga Area Chamber during their Thursday afternoon meeting. Right now, fans are able to watch the games in person, albeit in smaller numbers due to COVID-19. However, the current experience ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Announces New Volleyball Coaches

Chattanooga State Community College has added two new volleyball coaches to the athletic coaching staff. Kristy Lenoir joins as the team’s new head coach and Zach Forgani joins as the assistant coach, replacing the program’s founding coaches, Janet Tate and Robin Moore who both retired earlier this year. “Zach and I are looking forward to building a winning tradition here at ... (click for more)


