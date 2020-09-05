3 Shot At College Hill Courts; 2 In Critical Condition

 Saturday, September 5, 2020 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Saturday, September 5, 2020
Three people were shot at College Hill Courts on the Westside late Friday night, and two men ages 40 and 53 were in critical condition. A third man, 55, was also shot.
 
At approximately 11:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1264 Cypress Street Court on reports of multiple people shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.
 
While on the scene, officers were notified of a third victim who had arrived at a local hospital via private vehicle.
Officers responded and confirmed that a third victim was suffering from a gunshot wound stemming from the same incident.
 
Both victims on scene were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
 
The two victims found at the scene are suffering from life-threatening injuries, while the one who was driven to the hospital has a non-life threatening injury.
 
Police said, "Preliminary information compiled by investigators suggest that this was not a random act of violence."
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.  


Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Reports Positive COVID-19 Case; School Closed Through Tuesday For Cleaning

Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence administration was notified Saturday of a positive case of COVID-19 of an individual who was in the school. Officials said, "We cannot share additional information about the case to protect the privacy of the individuals outlined in privacy laws. "As a result of the notification and due to the sanitation requirements and cleaning ... (click for more)

Ringgold Residents Advised To Boil Water Due To Water Main Break

Due to a water main break in the City of Ringgold, city residents may experience little or no water pressure. City officials ask that Ringgold residents boil their water before consuming. This incident does not affect customers of Catoosa Utility District. (click for more)

Thank You, County Mayor Coppinger

I would like to commend Mayor Coppinger on his decision to extend the mask mandate. The COVID numbers are definitely better than they were. Obviously the mask mandate is working. I know a lot of us feel safer when we have to go to a grocery store, the doctor, etc. Keep up the good work. Vicki Hill Hixson (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It is said that a teacher was giving a lesson on the circulation of the blood. Trying to make the matter clearer, she said, “Now, class, if I stood on my head, the blood, as you know, would run into it, and I would turn red in the face.” All of the students nodded. “Then why is it that while I am standing upright in the ordinary positions the blood doesn't run into my feet?” ... (click for more)

CFC Team Is Close-Knit, Ready To Return And Face The New York Cosmos Sept. 12

The Chattanooga Football Club was back at practice on Thursday morning, now almost two weeks removed from their last match. While the postponement of their matchup against New Amsterdam was unexpected, it may end up being a blessing in disguise for the injury-addled club. “We’ve had some key injuries. Richard Dixson has had a little bit of a bad hamstring, and we were unsure ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Pledge East Ridge Stadium To Get Ongoing Improvements

One year after breaking ground in East Ridge, the Chattanooga Red Wolves’ stadium is slowly but surely nearing completion. Mitch Martino, son of team owner Bob Martino, addressed the Chattanooga Area Chamber during their Thursday afternoon meeting. Right now, fans are able to watch the games in person, albeit in smaller numbers due to COVID-19. However, the current experience ... (click for more)


