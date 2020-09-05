3 Shot At College Hill Courts; 2 In Critical Condition

Three people were shot at College Hill Courts on the Westside late Friday night, and two men ages 40 and 53 were in critical condition. A third man, 55, was also shot.

At approximately 11:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1264 Cypress Street Court on reports of multiple people shot.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

While on the scene, officers were notified of a third victim who had arrived at a local hospital via private vehicle. Officers responded and confirmed that a third victim was suffering from a gunshot wound stemming from the same incident.

Both victims on scene were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

The two victims found at the scene are suffering from life-threatening injuries, while the one who was driven to the hospital has a non-life threatening injury.

Police said, "Preliminary information compiled by investigators suggest that this was not a random act of violence."

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.