Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN

309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 373795030

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BELVIN, STEVEN JACOB

802 MCHANN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BERRY, JESSIE JOSEPH

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BEVERLY, CONNIE DIANE

4504 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BONDS, FELECIA D

960 N ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOYD, CORNELIOUS REGINALD

4401 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

BOYD, LYDELL LEVON

2110 S CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 374043128

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRATCHER, MICHAEL TODD

3409 12TH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

---

BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY

803 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BUCKLEY, ERIN ELIZABETH

303AMHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BYRD, PHILLIP LAMAR

445 BONAVISTA LN TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

CARTER, JIM FELTON

HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

DAVIS, BRANDY RENEE

1925 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DILL, BARRY LEE

3233 OZARK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374155107

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

EDWARDS, JAMES CLARENCE

10496 SOVEREIGN POINT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FORD, VICKIE RENA

263 LISVON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

STALKING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GRAPES, TIFFANY L

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HALL, MADISON PAIGE

1509 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL

8501 FARROWS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

HATLEY, RAY CHARLES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAWKS, ERIC H

4619 SUNFLOWER ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37909

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

---

HERBERT, SCOTT ALLEN

4425 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

---

HERSTON, DAKOTA JAMES

825 MCROY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HOLDEN, WILLIAM KEITH

7600 AYERS LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---IVANOV, LYUDMILA S4864 BOBBY JEFFERY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---JOHNSON, AARON DARNELL1800 NORTH CAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---KATZ, SENECCA712 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KEYS, TEENA MARIE312 MCBRIEN RD APT 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KREISER, JOHNATHAN DEAN9218 QUAIL MOUNTAIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LANFORD, JACOB TAFT7018 FAIRINGTON CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCCLENDON, VAN EDWARD4218 DUPONT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUI 2ND---MCCLENNON, TOM2548 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCMILLAN, NAKIA LAMONT809 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILLER, JEREMIAH JAQUEZ1506 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYEVADING ARREST---MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE2018 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---MONTGOMERY, COLLIN EVERETT6714 HARBOR CIRCLE CHATT, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---OWEN, COURTNEY L7326 SAWYER PIKE ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---OWENS, DERRICK MONTREL302 EAST STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PARRA, DIEGO I8446 STREAMSIDE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PENN, TREVONTE BYRON528 OAK CREST LN HIXSON, 373433846Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSHOPLIFTING---PINHEIRO, ALYSSA ANDREA210 EDWINA CT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PRICE, KRISTY MICHELLE570 ROGERS DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GEORG---PRICHARD, CHARLES E31 STANFORD DR FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---RICHARDSON, KELSEY ANN8088 BONNY OAKES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTS---RITCHEY, ALLISON BRIANA705 MILL WEE HOLLOW ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RODGERS, SPENCER LEE1433 WILLIAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STOREY PAPPAS, KATHERINE PAIGE3321 MARTIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TODD, ANTONIO EUGENE5007 JARRETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WATSON, STEPHEN1002 HIRAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILSON, SOMMER LEE11 N HOWELL AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)