Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death And 56 New Cases

There has been one more COVID-19-related death in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Monday, bringing the toll to 79.



An additional 56 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 8,450.

Tennessee had four more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,869, state Health Department officials said.



There were 983 new cases in the state for a total of 165,109.



The state currently has 819 people hospitalized from the virus, 27 less than on Saturday.

There have been 146,213 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.340 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 27,947 cases, up 161; 402 deaths



Davidson County: 24,372 cases, up 130; 264 deaths



Knox County: 7,304 cases, up 101; 65 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 802 cases; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,587 cases, up 9; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 636 cases, up 2; 5 deaths



Grundy County: 158 cases; 3 deaths



Marion County: 392 cases, up 6; 7 deaths



McMinn County: 875 cases, up 11; 24 deaths



Meigs County: 181 cases, up 1; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 875 cases, up 4; 15 deaths



Polk County: 353 cases, up 2; 11 deaths, up 1



Rhea County: 684 cases, up 1; 5 deaths



Sequatchie County: 174 cases; 2 deaths