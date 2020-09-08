Man Shot Monday Night On Arlington Avenue Flags Down Ride To Hospital

A 30-year-old man who was shot on Monday night on Arlington Avenue flagged down a passing vehicle for a ride to the hospital.Chattanooga Police were called to a local hospital at approximately 10:17 p.m. Monday after the adult male with injuries from a gunshot wound arrived via personal vehicle.Police spoke with the victim, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, who said he was shot while in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue, then flagged down a passing vehicle for a ride to the hospital.A crime scene was located by CPD Neighborhood Policing Officers.Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.You can remain anonymous.