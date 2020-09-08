 Tuesday, September 8, 2020 88.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Chattanooga Firefighters Make River Rescue Of 45-Year-Old Man Monday Night

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

A 45-year-old man was pulled from the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga late Monday night.

Chattanooga Fireboat 1, Ladder 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 were dispatched to reports of someone yelling for help and possibly in the river at 10:45 p.m. 

Crews met with city police officers on 19th Street at the Riverwalk and crews were dispatched to different locations to check the area in an attempt to locate the person who needed assistance. 

CFD’s fireboat was assigned to check the eastern shoreline from Main Street south to the Chattanooga Creek and they were able to find the man in the water around 11:25 p.m. using a search light. He was on the north side of the Tennessee River bank, but still in the water. They used a throw rope to retrieve him and brought him aboard the boat. 

At Ross’s Landing, the man met with TWRA and Hamilton County EMS, but he refused treatment from paramedics.

It's  unclear how he ended up in the water.


September 8, 2020

19 People Killed In Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes

September 8, 2020

3,900 Families Hooked Up Thus Far To EPB EdConnect Program

September 8, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 78-hour long Labor Day holiday travel period resulted in 17 fatal crashes and 19 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The holiday travel ... (click for more)

There have been 3,900 families hooked up thus far to EPB Internet through the new EdConnect venture to bring the web to homes that may not be able to afford it. That provides at-home connections ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

19 People Killed In Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 78-hour long Labor Day holiday travel period resulted in 17 fatal crashes and 19 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 4, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 7. Statewide, GSP Troopers investigated 331 traffic crashes that resulted in 176 injuries and 13 fatalities ... (click for more)

3,900 Families Hooked Up Thus Far To EPB EdConnect Program

There have been 3,900 families hooked up thus far to EPB Internet through the new EdConnect venture to bring the web to homes that may not be able to afford it. That provides at-home connections for 6,100 students, officials said. In addition, public wifi sites were set up at a number of locations, including Chattanooga Housing Authority properties and some high-rise, affordable ... (click for more)

Opinion

Zach Wamp: We Will Miss Mike Baskette's Joyful Personality And True Friendship

Covid-19 took one of our most dedicated Chattanoogans when Michael Baskette took his last breath Sunday morning. He was always upbeat, thoughtful and pleasant. He loved his friends and enjoyed politics. He was a Republican through and through. I never heard him say anything negative about anyone or anything. His example of how to carry yourself will live ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From The ‘Crossroads’

Early Saturday night – it was still daylight in Pittsburgh – a well-dressed and well-mannered crowd (mostly seniors) was enjoying the September air at a tony restaurant, its seating in it’ pleasant outdoor area full. Suddenly from around the corner came a Black Lives Matter mob, descending with fury on the innocent diners. Immediately several miscreants jumped inside the patio’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Hollis, Croft Overall Winners In FCA 5K Race Monday

The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State. Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was ... (click for more)

Red Wolves, Fort Lauderdale Play To 1-1 Tie

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Fort Lauderdale CF this weekend and earned a 1-1 tie. The match played at Miami CF stadium saw both goals come in the first half. Fort Lauderdale scored in the 26th minute on an own goal by the Red Wolves. Chattanooga answered in the 42th minute on a Ualefi Reis goal assisted by Ronaldo Pineda. The Red Wolves will travel to New England ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors