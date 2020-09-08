Chattanooga Firefighters Make River Rescue Of 45-Year-Old Man Monday Night

A 45-year-old man was pulled from the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga late Monday night.

Chattanooga Fireboat 1, Ladder 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 were dispatched to reports of someone yelling for help and possibly in the river at 10:45 p.m.



Crews met with city police officers on 19th Street at the Riverwalk and crews were dispatched to different locations to check the area in an attempt to locate the person who needed assistance.



CFD’s fireboat was assigned to check the eastern shoreline from Main Street south to the Chattanooga Creek and they were able to find the man in the water around 11:25 p.m. using a search light. He was on the north side of the Tennessee River bank, but still in the water. They used a throw rope to retrieve him and brought him aboard the boat.



At Ross’s Landing, the man met with TWRA and Hamilton County EMS, but he refused treatment from paramedics.

It's unclear how he ended up in the water.