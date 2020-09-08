 Wednesday, September 9, 2020 85.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Downtown Chattanooga Alliance Still Not Decided On Charging Non-Profits

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance (formerly Business Improvement District) has still not decided on charging non-profit organizations the annual fees that others in the district must pay.

Steve Brookes, executive director, said it had been hoped to have a resolution for the board to consider this month. However, he said that will be pushed back to October.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Second Presbyterian Church, the Downtown YMCA and United Way have asked that they be exempt from the assessments.

None of those have been billed to date.

Officials said some $900,000 in assessments did go out. About $800,000 has been received.

The city of Chattanooga has been doing the billing. Daisy Madison, city finance director, said the city has not had to add any staff for the work. She said the city gets two percent of the collected amount and is making some profit on the deal or - at worst - breaking even.

Mr. Brookes said for the first time the group is fully staffed - 16 including himself.

Steve Hunt, chairman, said the group "is a small business, and we rent from a Chattanooga landlord."

He said its "ambassadors" are "making a big difference" in the downtown area by keeping it clean, removing graffiti and helping connect some individuals with needed services.


September 9, 2020

3 118th Wing Air National Guard Members Perish In Aircraft Accident

September 9, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

September 9, 2020

Tennessee Highway Patrol Locates 2 Stolen Commercial Vehicle Trailers Loaded With Hurricane Relief Pre-Packaged Meals


The Tennessee Air National Guard's 118th Wing reported the loss of three airmen on Sept. 8, in a civilian aircraft accident in McMinnville. The three Airmen were all members of the 118th

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 09/09/2020 1 GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE MARIJUANA

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and THP's Criminal Investigation Division on Sunday located two stolen commercial box trailers loaded with approximately $450,000 worth of Meals Ready to Eat



The Tennessee Air National Guard's 118th Wing reported the loss of three airmen on Sept. 8, in a civilian aircraft accident in McMinnville. The three Airmen were all members of the 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group. Lt. Col. Shelli Huether, director of operations for the 118th Intelligence Support Squadron; Capt. Jessica Wright, assistant director

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 09/09/2020 1 GOINS, BOBBY LAVANTE MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 09/09/2020 1 JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 09/09/2020 2 JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 09/09/2020 1 LEWIS JR, FRANK ARTHUR

Opinion

Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say "I can get that cheaper on Amazon" or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they've spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated

Roy Exum: Chickamauga Next Week - And The Goat Who Ate The Deputy's Papers

I enjoyed a pleasant surprise in late June after I wrote a story about some poorly misguided thugs in Madison, Wi., who had just torn down a decapitated statue that had stood at the state capital for years. The story ("Wrong Statue, Morons," Jun 25, 2020) was in honor of a great Union Army General, Hans Christian Heg, who gave his life while fighting in bloody Chickamauga solely

Sports

NCAA Approves Tikhonenko Waiver At UTC

The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster. Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff. He began his collegiate

Hollis, Croft Overall Winners In FCA 5K Race Monday

The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State. Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was


