5 Lookout Mountain, Tn., Commissioners Sworn In For Another Term; Keep Same Posts

All five commissioners of Lookout Mountain, Tn., who were re-elected without opposition were sworn in to serve another term by Judge Flossie Weill at the September commission meeting. Walker Jones will continue serving as mayor, Jim Bentley as vice mayor, Brooke Pippenger as commissioner of schools, Frank Schriner as commissioner of public works and David Paschall as commissioner of parks and playgrounds. Chief Chuck Wells was sworn in as town marshal and building inspector and Samantha VanAlstyne as tax collector, recorder, court clerk and assistant treasurer.

The town received good news during the month of August when a delayed payment of $151,221 was made from the state Hall Tax, said Ms. VanAlstyne in the financial report. When added to the amount received in July, the total that Lookout Mountain, Tn. has received in 2020 is $257,890. This is the last year that the Hall Tax will be collected. Other revenue for the month came from $8,000 in building permits, $7,000 from back property taxes, a grant of $5,800 to the police department to buy radios, and a donation to the beautification fund by Betty Probasco. An expenditure of $8,900 was made for the preliminary audit report.

Activities in the department of parks and playgrounds are all off to a very good start this fall, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Paschall. Youth soccer is entering the third week with members of Chattanooga Football Club assisting with practices that allow the players to maintain social distancing. Scrimmages should start soon, he said, followed by games near the end of the month. Currently there are 30 sign-ups for flag football for third to fifth graders. Registration will continue for another few weeks. The playgrounds will continue to be sprayed with disinfectant twice a week, before and after weekends, said the commissioner. The gym at the school remains closed. Principal Ruth White will make the decisions regarding opening it, based on guidance from Hamilton County. Cross ties around gravel in the picnic area behind Johnston Field are being priced.

The good news is that the school is now open with in-person learning five days a week, said Commissioner of Schools Pippenger. Things are going smoothly so far, she said. A re-evaluation of the situation with the COVID-19 virus and the decision of how the school will continue to operate will be made on Sept. 25. Since fundraisers for the school such as the traditional Fall Carnival cannot be held this year, PTA President Lucia Hopper is encouraging donations be made to the school. Checks can be made to the Lookout Mountain School PTA and mailed to PO Box 136, Lookout Mountain, Tn. 37350 or contributions can be made online at lookoutmountainschool.com.

Statistics from the police and fire departments in August show that 4,206 miles were patrolled, there were 244 calls made to the police department including 11 false burglar alarms, one assist citizen call, and 24 calls to 911. Officers made 133 traffic stops and gave nine parking citations, made 10 arrests that included seven for traffic offenses, two for criminal trespassing and one for an outstanding warrant. There were 14 suspicious persons/vehicles/activities that were investigated during the month. Nine medical calls were made - four in Tennessee and five in Georgia - and eight false fire alarms were checked - seven in Tennessee and one in Georgia.

Commissioner of Fire and Police Bentley said that in the near future the town will need to replace the fire engine that is now 25 years old. To repair the pump on that truck will cost $90,000. He and Chief Wells have been unsuccessful in finding a state or federal grant to help with the half-million-dollar cost to buy a new truck. The other ladder truck, which is 13 years old, is currently out of service for repairs, he said. For the time being, mutual aid is taking care of any needs.

Chief Wells introduced the police department’s newest member, Officer Brent Massey who has had an 18-year career in fire service. He started working at the Highway 58 station as a volunteer firefighter then joined the East Ridge Fire Department and worked there until earlier this year.

It has been discovered that the parking kiosk at Point Park has not been transmitting payment information to the town which resulted in the report that zero was collected in July. The cellular carrier that transfers information has been replaced, said the commissioner, and some payments have been recovered and Commissioner Bentley is hoping to recuperate a little more. He also told the commissioners that Adam Thomas has made the donation of A Big Green Egg and a portable heater to the police department.

Commissioner of Public Works Schriner said that the department is finishing up filling pot holes and is putting reflectors on the streets. Brush is continuing to be removed and leaf season will begin soon. He would like to remind all residents that brush and leaf piles should be no larger than four by four by eight feet.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain commission is scheduled for October 13, at 5:30 p.m.