AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 9/9/20

September 9, 2020
Results from the latest round of targeted testing for COVID-19 at state correctional facilities shows 80 percent of all inmates received negative test results.
Since last Thursday, 2,688 inmates
Nakai Lamont McMillan has been arrested on rape and aggravated battery charges.
On Friday, at 3:10 a.m., Walker County deputies responded to an assault in a Rossville area. Upon arrival, deputies

On Friday, at 3:10 a.m., Walker County deputies responded to an assault in a Rossville area. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman inside her residence, wrapped only in a blanket and bleeding from the mouth.
The woman reported that she was picked up by a taxi in Chattanooga, and taken to her residence.
How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof?
I dare say at least once a day, some days several.
Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they've spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated
I enjoyed a pleasant surprise in late June after I wrote a story about some poorly misguided thugs in Madison, Wi., who had just torn down a decapitated statue that had stood at the state capital for years. The story ("Wrong Statue, Morons," Jun 25, 2020) was in honor of a great Union Army General, Hans Christian Heg, who gave his life while fighting in bloody Chickamauga solely
The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster.
Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff.
He began his collegiate
The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State.
Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was