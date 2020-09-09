Nakai McMillan Arrested For Rape And Aggravated Battery

Nakai Lamont McMillan has been arrested on rape and aggravated battery charges.

On Friday, at 3:10 a.m., Walker County deputies responded to an assault in a Rossville area. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman inside her residence, wrapped only in a blanket and bleeding from the mouth.

The woman reported that she was picked up by a taxi in Chattanooga, and taken to her residence. She stated that the driver, an older Black male with a gray beard, went into her apartment and once inside, physically and sexually assaulted her.



Surveillance footage was recovered and photos of the suspect were obtained, as well as photographs of his white four-door passenger car with taxi markings. Through investigation, the suspect was identified as McMillan, a resident of Chattanooga.



Warrants were obtained charging McMillan with rape and aggravated battery. He was arrested in Hamilton County and is currently being held there, pending extradition to the Walker County Detention facility.



During the investigation, it was discovered that McMillan has been investigated in the past for similar incidents and there have been allegations by other victims reporting physical and sexual assault after being picked up by a taxi.



The modus operandi for this suspect is to pick up intoxicated females late at night in areas of night clubs and bars, by offering them taxi service. Once in the taxi, McMillan initiates conversation and offers to use drugs with them at their residence. Once inside the victim(s) residence, he then sexually and physically assaults the victim.



If anyone has information, or has had an encounter with the suspect, they should contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 706 639-0854 or submit an anonymous tip at www.walkerso.com.

