Hamilton County Has 54 New COVID Cases; 3 New Deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County on Wednesday is 54. The new total is 8,533. There were three new deaths reported, said the county Health Department, for a total of 82.There have been 7,440 Hamilton County residents that have recovered from the virus, which is 87 percent, and there are currently 1,011 active cases.There are 52 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, plus one that is suspected. Of those, 29 are Hamilton County residents. There are 16 patients in intensive care.Tennessee had 35 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,931, state Health Department officials said.There were 833 new cases in the state for a total of 166,587.The state currently has 862 people hospitalized from the virus, 16 more than on Tuesday.There have been 149,656 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).Testing numbers are above 2.362 million across the state.Here are the numbers by county:Shelby County: 28,117 cases, up 106; 406 deaths, down 1Davidson County: 24,513 cases, up 95; 269 deaths, up 2Knox County: 7,445 cases, up 75; 66 deathsBledsoe County: 808 cases, up 6; 4 deathsBradley County: 2,606 cases, up 11; 16 deathsFranklin County: 653 cases, up 5; 5 deathsGrundy County: 160 cases, up 2; 3 deathsMarion County: 400 cases, up 3; 7 deathsMcMinn County: 894 cases, up 10; 24 deathsMeigs County: 186 cases, up 4; 3 deathsMonroe County: 879 cases, up 5; 16 deaths, up 1Polk County: 353 cases; 11 deathsRhea County: 698 cases, up 12; 5 deathsSequatchie County: 176 cases, down 1; 2 deaths