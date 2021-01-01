 Friday, January 1, 2021 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Discovered More Vaccine Doses Hours After Hundreds Were Turned Away; Those Went To Close Contacts

Friday, January 1, 2021

Hamilton County Health Department officials began administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those who qualify Thursday morning at their drive-thru vaccination POD at the Tennessee Riverpark and ran into unexpected problems. That was the first day that ages 75 and above and other categories were added to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccination Plan.

 

Officials said after hundreds who had waited in line for up to six hours were turned away that it was learned that more vaccine was available than first thought so close contacts were called to get the sought-after shots.

 

Officials said, "Due to the unprecedented interest in the vaccine, roads and highways to the vaccination site backed up for miles and traffic safety was a concern.

 

"At 1 p.m., officials made the decision to close the gate at the entrance.

People outside of the gate had been sitting in their vehicles for hours, and officials didn’t want them to continue sitting in their cars and not get the vaccine because supply was limited.

 

"At that point, officials projected there were enough doses for the hundreds of people who were waiting in line inside the park. Those people continued through the park route to the vaccination tent and the last in line left around 4:30."

 

Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes said, “Late in the afternoon, we realized we had more vaccine on hand than anticipated. Nurses were able to draw six and occasionally seven doses from some vials instead of the projected five. This was our first day using the Pfizer vaccine and staff had no history to project the actual doses we would have. The vaccine doses had been thawed and prepared and had to be given to people as soon as possible. The Health Department’s intent is to never waste a single dose.

 

"Since the thawed vaccine needed to be used as soon as possible, staff on-site were asked to call people they knew could get there as soon as possible. By 7 p.m., the Health Department had administered 1,158 doses. Not a single dose was wasted."

 

Ms. Barnes said, “The dose estimate was a miscalculation on our part and we have learned from this. We ask for the continued patience of our residents as Health Department staff work through the challenges this massive undertaking brings.”

 

The Health Department plans to open additional vaccination days next week when shipments arrive and will update the public as soon as those dates are confirmed.

 

In the meantime, the public is asked to subscribe to the Health Department's mailing list http://bit.ly/3nWWh5P, visit the COVID-19 vaccination webpage: https://bit.ly/3hrmQxJ or follow on social media: http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx to receive the most up-to-date vaccine distribution information. The hotline opens again Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at (423) 209-8383.                


January 1, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,889. There was a record 8,769 new cases, as that total ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, KENNETH LABORT 3734 SEMINARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSING A FIREARM ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 68 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,872. There was a record 8,551 new cases, as that total ... (click for more)



Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,889. There was a record 8,769 new cases, as that total reached 575,395 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 42,362, up 278 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,303 cases, up 58; 37 ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, KENNETH LABORT 3734 SEMINARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ----- BELL, CONAN L 4301 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga EVADING ... (click for more)

As we wrap up 2020, it’s clear that half of America is exhilarated over this year’s electoral results. The other half is anything but. One side is cheering. The other side is jeering. One side will watch with eager anticipation for what Washington will now do. The other side is eager to do all it can to block and disrupt. Four years ago, these same groups were in reverse roles. ... (click for more)

Not just a new month, but a new year graces my walk in the garden this morning. Who would have ever thought it is predicted to be 70 degrees later today, this after freezing temps last week on Christmas Day? And who would have ever thought I would have a new crop in the dead of winter! That's right, and what a glorious crop it is! We switched to sunflower seeds for the birds ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Soccer SC announced today it has hired a new Head Coach. Luke Winter will lead the team in its second season of play in the Women’s Premier Soccer League. Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves' General Manager, Gretchen Hammel said, “We couldn’t be more pleased to be a part of the Chattanooga Red Wolves organization and were delighted to see how well our ... (click for more)

Lee University men’s basketball will open its home season on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) when the University of Montevallo visits for the weekend contests. Flame Coach Bubba Smith describes it best when he stated, “We are looking forward to finally playing at home, even though it may look a little different this season. We are happy for our families to be able to see their ... (click for more)


