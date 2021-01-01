 Friday, January 1, 2021 60.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Dayton City Commissioner, Longtime State Trooper Jim Lewis Dies

Friday, January 1, 2021

Dayton City Commissioner James Edward "Jim" Lewis, 77, has died at Rhea Medical Center.

 

Commissioner Lewis was a long time resident of Rhea County and a retired state trooper after serving 30 years. He was a member of Sale Creek First Baptist Church, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Retired Officers Association, the Dayton City School Board and the Dayton Planning Commission.

 

Mr.

Lewis was first elected to the Dayton City Council in April 2015, replacing former Councilman Richard Fisher, who did not seek election. He was re-elected in 2019.

 

He served most of his 30 years as a trooper in Rhea County, then Sergeant over Rhea and Meigs Counties until his retirement.

 

He is survived by his wife, Joann Lewis of Dayton; children, Sherree (Greg) Travis, Jessica Randolph both of Dayton, and Peter (Tina) King of Soddy Daisy, sister, Wilma Dodson of Lanett, Ala., seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

 

The service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Coulter Garrison Funeral Home with Rev. Rocky Bradford officiating. Interment will follow at Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Jasper, Tn.

 

The family will receive friends Saturday after 2 p.m.

 

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sale Creek First Baptist Church building fund.


January 2, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 1, 2021

Dayton City Commissioner, Longtime State Trooper Jim Lewis Dies

January 1, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, KENNETH LABORT 3734 SEMINARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSING A FIREARM ... (click for more)

Dayton City Commissioner James Edward "Jim" Lewis, 77, has died at Rhea Medical Center. Commissioner Lewis was a long time resident of Rhea County and a retired state trooper after serving ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, KENNETH LABORT 3734 SEMINARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ----- BELL, CONAN L 4301 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga EVADING ... (click for more)

Dayton City Commissioner, Longtime State Trooper Jim Lewis Dies

Dayton City Commissioner James Edward "Jim" Lewis, 77, has died at Rhea Medical Center. Commissioner Lewis was a long time resident of Rhea County and a retired state trooper after serving 30 years. He was a member of Sale Creek First Baptist Church, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Retired Officers Association, the Dayton City School Board and the Dayton Planning Commission. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Washington Math: 1 Step Forward, 2 Steps Back, But There’s A Better Way

As we wrap up 2020, it’s clear that half of America is exhilarated over this year’s electoral results. The other half is anything but. One side is cheering. The other side is jeering. One side will watch with eager anticipation for what Washington will now do. The other side is eager to do all it can to block and disrupt. Four years ago, these same groups were in reverse roles. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It was announced yesterday that this weekend was the first time in history more people stayed up until midnight to make sure the year 2020 ended than did to welcome 2021. As one man said, “When I saw the ball drop at Times Square it reminded me of more than what we’ve done in the past year than the start of the New Year!” So, we begin this New Year on The Saturday Funnies with ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Name Luke Winter Head Coach

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves Soccer SC announced today it has hired a new Head Coach. Luke Winter will lead the team in its second season of play in the Women’s Premier Soccer League. Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves' General Manager, Gretchen Hammel said, “We couldn’t be more pleased to be a part of the Chattanooga Red Wolves organization and were delighted to see how well our ... (click for more)

Lee Men Host Home Openers This Weekend

Lee University men’s basketball will open its home season on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.) when the University of Montevallo visits for the weekend contests. Flame Coach Bubba Smith describes it best when he stated, “We are looking forward to finally playing at home, even though it may look a little different this season. We are happy for our families to be able to see their ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors