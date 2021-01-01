Dayton City Commissioner, Longtime State Trooper Jim Lewis Dies

Dayton City Commissioner James Edward "Jim" Lewis, 77, has died at Rhea Medical Center.

Commissioner Lewis was a long time resident of Rhea County and a retired state trooper after serving 30 years. He was a member of Sale Creek First Baptist Church, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Retired Officers Association, the Dayton City School Board and the Dayton Planning Commission.

Mr.

Lewis was first elected to the Dayton City Council in April 2015, replacing former Councilman Richard Fisher, who did not seek election. He was re-elected in 2019.

He served most of his 30 years as a trooper in Rhea County, then Sergeant over Rhea and Meigs Counties until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Lewis of Dayton; children, Sherree (Greg) Travis, Jessica Randolph both of Dayton, and Peter (Tina) King of Soddy Daisy, sister, Wilma Dodson of Lanett, Ala., seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Coulter Garrison Funeral Home with Rev. Rocky Bradford officiating. Interment will follow at Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Jasper, Tn.

The family will receive friends Saturday after 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sale Creek First Baptist Church building fund.