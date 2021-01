Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AIKEN, JASMINE

4127 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

-----

BEARD, TAMERON DICENE

8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO

HOMELESS REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

BELDEN, BRENDAN GEORGE

860 HIGHLAND AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

BENECKE, AMANDA

12107 ARMSTRONG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37370

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

-----

BERRY, STEPHEN ANTHONY

5722 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BICE, JOHNATHAN LEON

417 BENTON LN B SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)

-----

BRAWNER, RANDY L

1208 GEORGIAN PL APT #3 DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

BREDWELL, MARK ANTHONY

3509 WILSON AVENUE WALDEN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

-----

BROCK, ANGELA MARIE

10446 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

-----

BROCK, HALEY HUNT

1920 CHESTNUT AVE.APT 418 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

CARR, FREDRICK DEWAYNE

3621 HELEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

EVADING ARREST

SIMPLE POSSESSION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

-----

CAVITT, KENNETH LEE

4012 PACK TOWN RD OOLETWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

-----

COFFELT, CARL BRANDON

90 BEN ADAMS RD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

-----

CORDELL, JOHN MICHAEL

9011 WOMACK AVENUE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT METH RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

CORE, BRITTANY K

4518 HIXSON PIKE APT.

H3 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----COX, ROBERT BRIAN1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000.00VANDALISMDRIVING ON SUSPENDED-----DAVIS, JOSHUA3400 GAIL DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDEVADING ARREST-----DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 (AUTO)POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)-----DELO, NATHAN JOE8137 THOROUGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 373637049Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DOMESTIC ASSAULT-----DEWS, LQUAN DEWAYNE1803 1//2 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063544Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----DUNN, LEIGHTON LEBRON1908 DALE HOLLOW CHATTANOOGA, 374091349Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County(THEFT OF PROPERTY $10,000- $60,000.00 COUNTS 1)-----DURODOYE, SHANTAE LOREN1207 HENDRICK AVE DALLAS, 75216Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----ELLIS, RICKY DALE336 CARDEN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFELONY POSS OF METH-----FLIPPIN, JAMELLE DOMINQUE2108 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT-----FOWLER, PRACEY KAY2213 FAIRLEIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061817Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI-----GABRIEL-DE LEON, MELVIN2516 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE-----GARCIA, ADALBERTO222 CLARA LEE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----GILBERT, DESMOND DEVON2604 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----GILLMAN, CONOR MICHAEL1418 ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION-----HOLMES, BRADLEY1014 LOWER MILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF SERVICESPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED-----JENNINGS, JAYDEN DOUGLAS741 W MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON-----JORDAN, TERRANCE MONTREAL1403 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----KING, ZAKARY KARR10509 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARREST-----KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD5309 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 373434912Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----LEE, SHAWN EUGENE239 WIHATCHIE PIKE TIFTONIA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----LESLIE, LEVI GARY2907 CAROUSEL RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)-----LYTTLE, KARLISS JR25 S GERMANTOWN RD #155 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-----MARSHALL, SEBASTIAN ALLEN727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT (SIMPLE)-----MARTIN, COURTNEY24 JACOBY JAMISON LANE MANCHESTER, 37355Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----MCBROOM, JOSHUA EDWARD414 LAUREL AVE COOKEVILLE, 385012349Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH-----MCNABB, TERRY WAYNE517 OLD WHITESIDE ROAD WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----MILLRANEY, ETHAN LEE3374 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE POSS. OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE-----MITCHELL, MONICA REENA1082 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) (OVER 1000)-----MURPHY, RONALD DARDEN514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICESPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----NINO-RAMIREZ, JOSE JORGE3400 GAIL DR APT 40 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE-----NIX, STEPHEN T325 BATTLEVIEW DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----PATTERSON, MATTHEW ORM 135 MOTEL 6 EAST RIDGE ,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION-----PULLUM, CHAPELLE2137 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)-----SANCHEZ - CABRERA, MYNOR ALFREDO1709 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045145Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMIRROR/FOOTREST REQUIRED-----SCHOLL, CRYSTAL DENISE517 OLD WHITESIDE ROAD WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)-----STAIE, RANDALL SCOTT8439 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----STRINGER, THOMAS LEE9216 HIDDEN MOUNTAIN DRIVE EAST BRAINERD, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----SUGG, PAUL BRIAN609 GARFIELD STREET ALCOA, 37701Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-----THOMPSON, JEFFREY TYRONE163 THOROUGHBRED DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT-----TRAMMELL, KENNETH LEBRON5319 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----WEST, HOPE D727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----ZEMLYANINOV, STANISLAV OLEGOVICH3910 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072832Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY