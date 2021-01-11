 Monday, January 11, 2021 40.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, January 11, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKIN, JENNIFER RYAN 
135 COUNTY RD 478 BRIDGEPORT, 35740 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER 
5424 BLUE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
BRAWNER, RENEE MARIE 
1208 GEORGIAN PLACE APT #3 DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.

OF HEROIN
POSS. OF XANAX
-----
BURTON, CHRISTOPHER DAVID 
10613 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
-----
CANTRELL, DENNIS WAYNE 
7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 3 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
COLLEE, KAILYN ARIANN 
120 COOK ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA 
984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
-----
DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL 
3721 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
-----
DURHAM, GRADY RANDALL 
73 S GLADE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
EVANS, CORY DEWAYNE 
1706 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111003 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
FISHER, ZANNA SHENNA 
612 WILLARD ROAD GREENWOOD, 29649 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
GOURLAY, AVALON N 
206 HANEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
HEARD, BRIAN LATRENT 
112 COLLINS ROAD GUNTERSVILLE, 35957 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
-----
HENON, SARA M 
439 TOOTLEY CAMPBELL ROAD MONTEAGLE, 37356 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
-----
HIGGINS, KERI REBECCA 
1198 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
KNOX, ERIC SCOTT 
379 COLONY CIRLE FORT OLGLETHORPE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
-----
MOORE, PATRICK FITZGERALD 
6348 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
-----
PETTY, DONDRE MICKALE 
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER 
25 TIMOTHY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
-----
PULLOM, TERRY LEONTE 
2229 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
-----
RANKIN, RICKY DEWAYNE 
1720 W VALLEY RD WHITWELL, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY THEFT)
-----
REGISTER, ASHLEY MARIE 
6617 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
-----
ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA 
202 Sandalwood Dr Atlanta, 30350 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
SICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER 
2603 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
SIMONEAUX, CHRISSY MARIE 
114 RAULSTON STREET MONTEAGLE, 37356 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
THOMPSON, DAVID 
4528 COBBLESTONE CIR KNOXVILLE, 379383205 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON 
2020 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
-----
WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS 
4369 ELLIS LANE N.W CLEVEAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN 
7886 MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
-----
WILDER, SEAN E 
1362 PASSENGER ST APT 4008 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
WOLFE, ERIK M 
6418 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)


January 11, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 10, 2021

Georgia Health Department Launches COVID Vaccine Locator

January 10, 2021

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,176 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKIN, JENNIFER RYAN 135 COUNTY RD 478 BRIDGEPORT, 35740 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is launching a COVID vaccine locator on the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov . The tool allows users to search by county for a vaccine provider ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,282. There were 7,176 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKIN, JENNIFER RYAN 135 COUNTY RD 478 BRIDGEPORT, 35740 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ----- BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER 5424 BLUE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI ... (click for more)

Georgia Health Department Launches COVID Vaccine Locator

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is launching a COVID vaccine locator on the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov . The tool allows users to search by county for a vaccine provider in their community, and provides location and contact information for the provider. This is not a centralized scheduling tool. County health departments and private providers are ... (click for more)

Opinion

20-Year-Old Russian Immigrant: I Am Very Nervous About America's Future

Everyone that knows me knows that I am very patriotic. They know how much I love America and wish only the very best for our country. But right now I am struggling. And I am hurting. I’ve been to other countries and I was born in Russia. When I came to America, my life changed. I always thought “What a great country this is and I am so glad to be in it.” But now I am very ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Impeach Trump?

If what happened in Washington on Wednesday had occurred this time a year ago, not only would I have contributed to some “Dump Trump” campaign, I would have put a bumper sticker on my car. There is no way that any of us in the United States could have predicted Donald Trump’s horrid behavior after Joe Biden’s November victory. Far worse was Trump sicing his Heinz 57 varieties ... (click for more)

Sports

JOHN HUNT: Paying Tribute To My Friend Louis Priddy

It’s never easy to say good bye to someone you love and respect, regardless if it’s a family member or just a close friend, but there comes a time when you don’t have any other choice. That’s how I feel about my buddy Louis Priddy, who passed early Sunday morning after more than 25 years of battling a respiratory illness that there was no cure for. I was so sad when I got ... (click for more)

UTC Wrestlers 1-2 At Oklahoma State Quadrangular

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team scored a 23-16 win over Little Rock at the Oklahoma State quadrangular meet in Stillwater, Okla., today. The Mocs also dropped matches to the No. 6 Cowboys (32-9) and the Beavers (39-6) to move to 2-2 on the season. “I thought we came out and wrestled hard,” stated UTC head coach Kyle Ruschell. “We were strong in some ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors