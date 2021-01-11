Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKIN, JENNIFER RYAN
135 COUNTY RD 478 BRIDGEPORT, 35740
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
BEARD, BRYANT CHRISTOPHER
5424 BLUE OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
BRAWNER, RENEE MARIE
1208 GEORGIAN PLACE APT #3 DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF HEROIN
POSS. OF XANAX
-----
BURTON, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
10613 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
-----
CANTRELL, DENNIS WAYNE
7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 3 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
COLLEE, KAILYN ARIANN
120 COOK ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
DEFOOR, BRITTANY LEA
984 DEBBIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
-----
DODDS, DEMETRIUS DARNELL
3721 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
-----
DURHAM, GRADY RANDALL
73 S GLADE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
EVANS, CORY DEWAYNE
1706 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111003
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
FISHER, ZANNA SHENNA
612 WILLARD ROAD GREENWOOD, 29649
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
GOURLAY, AVALON N
206 HANEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
HEARD, BRIAN LATRENT
112 COLLINS ROAD GUNTERSVILLE, 35957
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
-----
HENON, SARA M
439 TOOTLEY CAMPBELL ROAD MONTEAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
-----
HIGGINS, KERI REBECCA
1198 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
KNOX, ERIC SCOTT
379 COLONY CIRLE FORT OLGLETHORPE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
-----
MOORE, PATRICK FITZGERALD
6348 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
-----
PETTY, DONDRE MICKALE
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
25 TIMOTHY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
-----
PULLOM, TERRY LEONTE
2229 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
-----
RANKIN, RICKY DEWAYNE
1720 W VALLEY RD WHITWELL, 37327
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY THEFT)
-----
REGISTER, ASHLEY MARIE
6617 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
-----
ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA
202 Sandalwood Dr Atlanta, 30350
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
SICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER
2603 GLENWOOD PARKWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
SIMONEAUX, CHRISSY MARIE
114 RAULSTON STREET MONTEAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
THOMPSON, DAVID
4528 COBBLESTONE CIR KNOXVILLE, 379383205
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON
2020 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
-----
WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS
4369 ELLIS LANE N.W CLEVEAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN
7886 MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
-----
WILDER, SEAN E
1362 PASSENGER ST APT 4008 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
-----
WOLFE, ERIK M
6418 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)