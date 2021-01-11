January 11, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)
Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline interviewed Representative Chuck Fleischmann Monday morning.
Rep. Fleischmann confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic. He discussed ... (click for more)
In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, “Where do we go from here?” Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid. Obviously, the President and his loyalists must be held accountable for their actions in inciting this attack. They must be stripped of their power and barred from ever serving public ... (click for more)
If what happened in Washington on Wednesday had occurred this time a year ago, not only would I have contributed to some “Dump Trump” campaign, I would have put a bumper sticker on my car. There is no way that any of us in the United States could have predicted Donald Trump’s horrid behavior after Joe Biden’s November victory.
Far worse was Trump sicing his Heinz 57 varieties ... (click for more)
It’s never easy to say good bye to someone you love and respect, regardless if it’s a family member or just a close friend, but there comes a time when you don’t have any other choice.
That’s how I feel about my buddy Louis Priddy, who passed early Sunday morning after more than 25 years of battling a respiratory illness that there was no cure for.
I was so sad when I got ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team scored a 23-16 win over Little Rock at the Oklahoma State quadrangular meet in Stillwater, Okla., today. The Mocs also dropped matches to the No. 6 Cowboys (32-9) and the Beavers (39-6) to move to 2-2 on the season.
“I thought we came out and wrestled hard,” stated UTC head coach Kyle Ruschell. “We were strong in some ... (click for more)