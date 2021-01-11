 Tuesday, January 12, 2021 40.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Dalton Police Investigating Theft Of Truck

Monday, January 11, 2021

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men who are suspected of stealing a white 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked at a Dalton business. The theft was recorded by surveillance cameras and the suspects were also recorded in a neighboring convenience store immediately prior to the theft.
 
The crime occurred at People’s Financial at 302 N. Glenwood Ave. on Sunday. Officials said, "At approximately 1 a.m. two men approached vehicles that were parked behind the business, including the F-150. While one suspect walked up to the truck and immediately got in, the second tested the doors on other vehicles parked nearby and apparently found them locked. The second suspect then joined the first with the Ford F-150. The two men lifted the hood of the truck and then closed it, leaving the view of the camera. They can be seen on another neighboring business’ cameras behind Pain Exterminating. A vehicle parked at that building was later found to have its battery stolen. The two men then returned to People’s Financial and again opened the F-150’s hood and appeared to install the stolen battery in the truck. They then both drove away in the vehicle. The F-150 was displaying Georgia license plate AUN4097. Immediately before the theft, the two suspects could be seen walking to the Smile’s Fuels convenience store at 400 N. Glenwood Ave."

The first suspect appears to be a white male who wore jeans and a light blue polo shirt with a tan colored hooded jacket and a faded red ball cap. The second suspect is a white or possible Hispanic male with dark facial hair who wore jeans, a dark jacket and a black winter hat. 
 
If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the two suspects, contact Detective John Edwards at 706-278-9085, extension 9-152.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

East Ridge Home Damaged By Fire Monday Evening

COVID-19 Vaccine Supply In Northwest Georgia "Very Limited"; No More Appointments Taken For Now


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, KENNETH MARK 730 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033103 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ----- AUSTIN, KEITH LEE 1747 WHITE OAK ROAD APT B RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ... (click for more)

East Ridge Home Damaged By Fire Monday Evening

A home was damaged by fire Monday evening in East Ridge. East Ridge Fire and Police were dispatched at 6:35 p.m. to 724 Astor Lane to a reported residential fire. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was reported to be coming from the rear of the residence. All occupants were found to be outside. Crews made an aggressive interior attack, locating and extinguishing the ... (click for more)

Where Do We Go From Here? An Open Letter On The Future Of American Democracy

In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, “Where do we go from here?” Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid. Obviously, the President and his loyalists must be held accountable for their actions in inciting this attack. They must be stripped of their power and barred from ever serving public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Impeach Trump?

If what happened in Washington on Wednesday had occurred this time a year ago, not only would I have contributed to some “Dump Trump” campaign, I would have put a bumper sticker on my car. There is no way that any of us in the United States could have predicted Donald Trump’s horrid behavior after Joe Biden’s November victory. Far worse was Trump sicing his Heinz 57 varieties ... (click for more)

2021 College Football Hall Of Fame Class Announced

(Courtesy of The National Football Foundation) The 11 First Team All-America players and two standout coaches in the 2021 Class were selected from the national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and the 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. “We are extremely proud to announce the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” ... (click for more)

JOHN HUNT: Paying Tribute To My Friend Louis Priddy

It’s never easy to say good bye to someone you love and respect, regardless if it’s a family member or just a close friend, but there comes a time when you don’t have any other choice. That’s how I feel about my buddy Louis Priddy, who passed early Sunday morning after more than 25 years of battling a respiratory illness that there was no cure for. I was so sad when I got ... (click for more)


