 Monday, January 11, 2021 40.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Police Say Man Stole Trucks, Broke Into Storage Units

Monday, January 11, 2021
Zakary King
Zakary King

A man who is suspected of breaking into multiple storage units is now in custody.

Police were alerted of a possible in-progress burglary on Friday evening when the victim said he was closing up business when he saw someone pull into the complex in a box truck. The victim decided to do one more check before he left, and noticed the suspect had parked right next to a storage unit that had already been broken into several times.

When the suspect saw the business owner driving toward him, he attempted to leave. The owner saw the lock had been cut off, and he caught up with the suspect in the box truck. The owner said he then called police, and continued to follow the suspect on Highway 58. The victim said the suspect pulled into a parking lot and jumped out of the truck while carrying a red bag as he ran.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke with the victim, who gave a detailed description of the suspect and where he was running. The victim went back to the storage unit and saw that the suspect had returned to the property, so he called police again. Two officers arrived and caught the suspect, Zakary King, 31, behind a shopping center.

Police determined the truck he had been driving was stolen. Police interviewed King at the police service center, and he told them he stole the truck from East Ridge. He said he broke into the storage unit and tried to take what he could before the owner caught him. Police said he admitted to breaking into that unit in December as well.

He told police he moved the stolen items into a vacant unit with the intent to come back later. He said those items were located by an employee and given back to the owner of those items.

Police said he also confessed to using another stolen truck to break into a storage unit at Pack Rat storage facility, where he broke into another man’s unit and took games, books, clothes and other items. King was taken to the county jail and charged with theft of property and burglary of a business.


January 11, 2021

Police Say Man Stole Trucks, Broke Into Storage Units

January 11, 2021

Moore Facing Kidnapping Charge For Holding Woman Against Her Will

January 11, 2021

DPD Investigating Theft Of Truck


A man who is suspected of breaking into multiple storage units is now in custody. Police were alerted of a possible in-progress burglary on Friday evening when the victim said he was closing ... (click for more)

A man has been charged with kidnapping after police say he did not allow his ex-girlfriend to leave her residence. The girlfriend said she had been trying to end their relationship. Police ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men who are suspected of stealing a white 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was parked at a Dalton business. The theft ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Say Man Stole Trucks, Broke Into Storage Units

A man who is suspected of breaking into multiple storage units is now in custody. Police were alerted of a possible in-progress burglary on Friday evening when the victim said he was closing up business when he saw someone pull into the complex in a box truck. The victim decided to do one more check before he left, and noticed the suspect had parked right next to a storage unit ... (click for more)

Moore Facing Kidnapping Charge For Holding Woman Against Her Will

A man has been charged with kidnapping after police say he did not allow his ex-girlfriend to leave her residence. The girlfriend said she had been trying to end their relationship. Police responded to a Sunday morning call at Tunnel Boulevard, having been informed the victim was being held against her will. They were told her boyfriend, Patrick Fitzgerald Moore, 30, had entered ... (click for more)

Opinion

Where Do We Go From Here? An Open Letter On The Future Of American Democracy

In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, “Where do we go from here?” Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid. Obviously, the President and his loyalists must be held accountable for their actions in inciting this attack. They must be stripped of their power and barred from ever serving public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Impeach Trump?

If what happened in Washington on Wednesday had occurred this time a year ago, not only would I have contributed to some “Dump Trump” campaign, I would have put a bumper sticker on my car. There is no way that any of us in the United States could have predicted Donald Trump’s horrid behavior after Joe Biden’s November victory. Far worse was Trump sicing his Heinz 57 varieties ... (click for more)

Sports

2021 College Football Hall Of Fame Class Announced

(Courtesy of The National Football Foundation) The 11 First Team All-America players and two standout coaches in the 2021 Class were selected from the national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and the 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. “We are extremely proud to announce the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” ... (click for more)

JOHN HUNT: Paying Tribute To My Friend Louis Priddy

It’s never easy to say good bye to someone you love and respect, regardless if it’s a family member or just a close friend, but there comes a time when you don’t have any other choice. That’s how I feel about my buddy Louis Priddy, who passed early Sunday morning after more than 25 years of battling a respiratory illness that there was no cure for. I was so sad when I got ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors