COVID-19 Vaccine Supply In Northwest Georgia "Very Limited"; No More Appointments Taken For Now

Monday, January 11, 2021

The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District said it has closed its online registration portal for adults 65 and older and their caregivers to register to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Officials said, "If you already registered online to be notified to schedule an appointment, please know we have that information and will contact you just as soon as possible.   All COVID-19 immunizations are by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call your local county health department. For health department phone numbers, go to nwgapublichealth.org and click on the county name at the  top of the page.   If you have difficulty reaching your health department, please be patient and persistent. Keep calling.

"Please do not call the health department or show up at the health department asking about previous registrations.  Be assured you will be contacted sooner or later if you have already registered.

"We had to close online registration because the number of registrations we were receiving was increasing at a far greater rate than we are capable of scheduling appointments to immunize people with our limited vaccine supply.

"Our online registration portal for healthcare providers, workers, and first responders, however, remains active. You can find that portal at nwgapublichealth.org. If you use the online registration for healthcare providers,  workers, and first responders, please make sure you register correctly and completely.

"Vaccine supply at the moment in Northwest Georgia remains very limited. We are uncertain how long it might be before it increases enough to allow us to notify you. Please be patient. We will notify you immediately when there is adequate vaccine available for your immunization."


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

East Ridge Home Damaged By Fire Monday Evening

Where Do We Go From Here? An Open Letter On The Future Of American Democracy

In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, “Where do we go from here?” Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid. Obviously, the President and his loyalists must be held accountable for their actions in inciting this attack. They must be stripped of their power and barred from ever serving public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Impeach Trump?

If what happened in Washington on Wednesday had occurred this time a year ago, not only would I have contributed to some “Dump Trump” campaign, I would have put a bumper sticker on my car. There is no way that any of us in the United States could have predicted Donald Trump’s horrid behavior after Joe Biden’s November victory. Far worse was Trump sicing his Heinz 57 varieties ... (click for more)

2021 College Football Hall Of Fame Class Announced

(Courtesy of The National Football Foundation) The 11 First Team All-America players and two standout coaches in the 2021 Class were selected from the national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and the 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. “We are extremely proud to announce the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” ... (click for more)

JOHN HUNT: Paying Tribute To My Friend Louis Priddy

It’s never easy to say good bye to someone you love and respect, regardless if it’s a family member or just a close friend, but there comes a time when you don’t have any other choice. That’s how I feel about my buddy Louis Priddy, who passed early Sunday morning after more than 25 years of battling a respiratory illness that there was no cure for. I was so sad when I got ... (click for more)


