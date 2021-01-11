 Tuesday, January 12, 2021 40.0°F   overcast   Overcast

East Ridge Home Damaged By Fire Monday Evening

Monday, January 11, 2021

A home was damaged by fire Monday evening in East Ridge.

East Ridge Fire and Police were dispatched at 6:35 p.m. to 724 Astor Lane to a reported residential fire.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was reported to be coming from the rear of the residence. All occupants were found to be outside. 

Crews made an aggressive interior attack, locating and extinguishing the fire, which had extended into the attic.

Mutual Aid was requested from Chattanooga Ladder 13, Hamilton County Rescue (rehab),Hamilton County Emergency Management (Air Trailor), to the scene and Catoosa County Engine 7 to standby at our station for any additional calls for service.

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the fire departments fire investigation division.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

COVID-19 Vaccine Supply In Northwest Georgia "Very Limited"; No More Appointments Taken For Now


Opinion

Where Do We Go From Here? An Open Letter On The Future Of American Democracy

In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, "Where do we go from here?" Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid.

Roy Exum: The Daily COVID Count

What is believed to have been the first case of the coronavirus in Hamilton County was on March 16, 2020, according to Hamilton County’s Heath Department. I distinctly remember laughing it off, firmly believing that our nation’s vast and mighty medical community was impenetrable. “No Frankenstein lab has a chance against us,” was my stance, and I have never been as wrong in my life. ... (click for more)

Sports

2021 College Football Hall Of Fame Class Announced

(Courtesy of The National Football Foundation) The 11 First Team All-America players and two standout coaches in the 2021 Class were selected from the national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and the 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. “We are extremely proud to announce the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” ... (click for more)

JOHN HUNT: Paying Tribute To My Friend Louis Priddy

It’s never easy to say good bye to someone you love and respect, regardless if it’s a family member or just a close friend, but there comes a time when you don’t have any other choice. That’s how I feel about my buddy Louis Priddy, who passed early Sunday morning after more than 25 years of battling a respiratory illness that there was no cure for. I was so sad when I got ... (click for more)


