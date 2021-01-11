East Ridge Home Damaged By Fire Monday Evening

A home was damaged by fire Monday evening in East Ridge.

East Ridge Fire and Police were dispatched at 6:35 p.m. to 724 Astor Lane to a reported residential fire.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was reported to be coming from the rear of the residence. All occupants were found to be outside.



Crews made an aggressive interior attack, locating and extinguishing the fire, which had extended into the attic.



Mutual Aid was requested from Chattanooga Ladder 13, Hamilton County Rescue (rehab),Hamilton County Emergency Management (Air Trailor), to the scene and Catoosa County Engine 7 to standby at our station for any additional calls for service.



No injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the fire departments fire investigation division.