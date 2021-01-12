Combined Mega Millions And Powerball Jackpots Total $1.175 Billion; Mega Millions Is $625 Million; Powerball Is $550 Million

Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are rolling, and Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) player excitement is building, which means good things for the education programs the Lottery funds, officials said.

The current estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $625 million, the fourth highest in game history. The estimated $550 million Powerball jackpot is the ninth highest jackpot in Powerball history.

With rising excitement for these historic jackpots, the TEL encourages all players to take appropriate health and safety precautions when purchasing tickets at participating retailers.

“These jackpot runs are great news for players, and they’re also great news for Tennessee students,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said. “Player excitement leads to increases in sales, and more funds are raised for education. So to all our players out there: have fun, and please play responsibly and safely.”

Mega Millions and Powerball both had jackpots hit in September, and both have been rolling since, producing more than 45 million winning tickets throughout the country across all other prize tiers.

The next Mega Millions drawing is tonight, Tuesday, and the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.