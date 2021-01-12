Collegedale Police Chief Hickman Placed On Administrative Leave For Car Chase With Personal Vehicle

Collegedale Police Chief Brian Hickman has been placed on administrative leave in connection with a police chase on Jan. 2 that concluded in Bradley County.

Officials said, "The city manager has received information that our chief of police was involved in a police chase which allegedly involved his personal vehicle which received damage.

"As this situation might violate certain provisions of the Collegedale Police policies, the city manager has determined further investigation is necessary. Given the chief’s position of authority over the police department, an in-house investigation would not be appropriate, therefore, the city manager has requested that the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department assist with an internal affairs investigation.

"Pending the outcome of that investigation, Chief Hickman has been placed on administrative leave."