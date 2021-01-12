 Tuesday, January 12, 2021 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Collegedale Police Chief Hickman Placed On Administrative Leave For Car Chase With Personal Vehicle

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Collegedale Police Chief Brian Hickman has been placed on administrative leave in connection with a police chase on Jan. 2 that concluded in Bradley County.

Officials said, "The city manager has received information that our chief of police was involved in a police chase which allegedly involved his personal vehicle which received damage.

"As this situation might violate certain provisions of the Collegedale Police policies, the city manager has determined further investigation is necessary. Given the chief’s position of authority over the police department, an in-house investigation would not be appropriate, therefore, the city manager has requested that the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department assist with an internal affairs investigation.

"Pending the outcome of that investigation, Chief Hickman has been placed on administrative leave."  


January 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Stomps Marijuana And Is On His Way; Roofing Company May Have Started On Wrong House

January 12, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

January 12, 2021

Combined Mega Millions And Powerball Jackpots Total $1.175 Billion; Mega Millions Is $625 Million; Powerball Is $550 Million


Police initiated a traffic stop at 600 E. 10th street for a light law violation. Upon contact with the driver, police were able to obtain driver's license, insurance and auto registration. While ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are rolling, and Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) player excitement is building, which means good things for the education programs the Lottery ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Stomps Marijuana And Is On His Way; Roofing Company May Have Started On Wrong House

Police initiated a traffic stop at 600 E. 10th street for a light law violation. Upon contact with the driver, police were able to obtain driver's license, insurance and auto registration. While doing so, police observed the passenger in the vehicle open the door and drop an unidentified item outside of the vehicle. Once back up arrived, the officer observed a small clear baggy ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Where Do We Go From Here? An Open Letter On The Future Of American Democracy - And Response (2)

In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, “Where do we go from here?” Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid. Obviously, the President and his loyalists must be held accountable for their actions in inciting this attack. They must be stripped of their power and barred from ever serving public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Daily COVID Count

What is believed to have been the first case of the coronavirus in Hamilton County was on March 16, 2020, according to Hamilton County’s Heath Department. I distinctly remember laughing it off, firmly believing that our nation’s vast and mighty medical community was impenetrable. “No Frankenstein lab has a chance against us,” was my stance, and I have never been as wrong in my life. ... (click for more)

Sports

2021 College Football Hall Of Fame Class Announced

(Courtesy of The National Football Foundation) The 11 First Team All-America players and two standout coaches in the 2021 Class were selected from the national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and the 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. “We are extremely proud to announce the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” ... (click for more)

JOHN HUNT: Paying Tribute To My Friend Louis Priddy

It’s never easy to say good bye to someone you love and respect, regardless if it’s a family member or just a close friend, but there comes a time when you don’t have any other choice. That’s how I feel about my buddy Louis Priddy, who passed early Sunday morning after more than 25 years of battling a respiratory illness that there was no cure for. I was so sad when I got ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors