 Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Anderson Files Suit Over Walden Council Plan To Overturn Approval Of Controversial Grocery Store Complex

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Attorney and developer John Anderson on Tuesday filed suit against the town of Walden and its three council members just before the new council was set to act to reject approval of his controversial grocery store complex.

He gained a restraining order against the town prior to a Jan. 27 hearing.

As a result, Mayor Lee Davis said the council would not be taking up the issue for at least 30 days.

Mayor Davis, who is also an attorney, had voted against the grocery complex when he was vice mayor and Bill Trohanis, who supported the project, was mayor.

The project is planned for the former Lines Orchids property.


January 12, 2021

Georgia Officials Stress Security Measures At Capitol In Atlanta

January 12, 2021

Georgia Has 145 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,006 New Cases

January 12, 2021

AIM Center To Move Forward On $12.3 Million Project On City Property On E. Main Street


In a joint press conference at the Georgia Capitol, Governor Brian Kemp, Major General Thomas Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense; and Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 145 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,444. There were 6,006 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Officials of the AIM Center and a supportive housing development group said Tuesday they plan to move forward with a $12.3 million project on E. Main Street despite an initial denial of state ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Officials Stress Security Measures At Capitol In Atlanta

In a joint press conference at the Georgia Capitol, Governor Brian Kemp, Major General Thomas Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense; and Colonel Chris Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), addressed security concerns following the events that occurred at the United States Capitol last week. “The Department of Public ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 145 New Coronavirus Deaths; 6,006 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 145 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,444. There were 6,006 new cases, as that total reached 648,694 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 45,177, up 435 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,816 cases, up 65; 40 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Where Do We Go From Here? An Open Letter On The Future Of American Democracy - And Response (2)

In the debris of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Americans are left asking, “Where do we go from here?” Because while the Capitol still stands, the state of American democracy seems a little less solid. Obviously, the President and his loyalists must be held accountable for their actions in inciting this attack. They must be stripped of their power and barred from ever serving public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Daily COVID Count

What is believed to have been the first case of the coronavirus in Hamilton County was on March 16, 2020, according to Hamilton County’s Heath Department. I distinctly remember laughing it off, firmly believing that our nation’s vast and mighty medical community was impenetrable. “No Frankenstein lab has a chance against us,” was my stance, and I have never been as wrong in my life. ... (click for more)

Sports

Pruitt Names Kevin Steele Assistant Defensive Coach

Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Tuesday that veteran Southeastern Conference coach Kevin Steele has joined the program as a defensive assistant coach. Steele, a 1981 graduate of the University of Tennessee and former Vols assistant, returns to Rocky Top after serving as the defensive coordinator at Auburn the past five seasons. His units ranked in the ... (click for more)

Bryan College's Kavon Blankenship Named TSWA Men's Player Of The Week

Bryan College’s Kavon Blankenship was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists with one double-double in three contests for the Lions. The Gallatin, Tenn., native recorded 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers versus Reinhardt University, adding five rebounds, three ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors