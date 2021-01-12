Anderson Files Suit Over Walden Council Plan To Overturn Approval Of Controversial Grocery Store Complex

Attorney and developer John Anderson on Tuesday filed suit against the town of Walden and its three council members just before the new council was set to act to reject approval of his controversial grocery store complex.

He gained a restraining order against the town prior to a Jan. 27 hearing.

As a result, Mayor Lee Davis said the council would not be taking up the issue for at least 30 days.

Mayor Davis, who is also an attorney, had voted against the grocery complex when he was vice mayor and Bill Trohanis, who supported the project, was mayor.

The project is planned for the former Lines Orchids property.