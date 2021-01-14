 Thursday, January 14, 2021 48.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Man, 42, Charged In Statutory Rape With 15-Year-Old Girl Who Is Now Pregnant

Thursday, January 14, 2021
William Whitaker
William Whitaker

Police have charged William Whitaker, 42, in the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl who is now pregnant.

Police said the girl was questioned about who the father was and she claimed it was a former boyfriend. She said it happened before the COVID began and when no one was living in a small house on their property. However, police said, according to her due date, it happened in May.

Whitaker was brought in for questioning and first said he had no sexual contact with the girl.

Later, he admitted that she had come in the back door leading directly to the bedroom and they began kissing, then had sex.

He said that continued to happen until about a month or two ago.


January 14, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Hagerty Brings Permanent Senate Office To Cookeville


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Senator Bill Hagerty has opened an office in Cookeville, marking the first time in the state's history that the region will have a permanent Senate office and staff to assist citizens.



Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Opinion

Thank God, The Community Control Petition Failed

A Community Oversight Board for the Chattanooga Police force is a bad idea. And this week Community Control Now the promoters of this idea just demonstrated what a really bad idea it is. The Hamilton County Election Commission counted the signatures on their petition four times! And after one count and three re-counts, the promoters failed to reach the required number of signatures

Roy Exum: 4,400 Died On Tuesday

On just Tuesday of this week, more than 4,400 citizens of the United States died due to COVID-related causes. It was the highest single day of pandemic deaths in our nation ever recorded and to help you get your arms around the magnitude of rampaging virus, Tuesday's death count was 1,597 more than those who died in the terrorist attacks of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001). There is no reason

Sports

UTC Men Netters To Open Spring Season This Weekend

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team is set to begin its spring 2021 dual match season this weekend. The Mocs start off the year on the road at Clemson in the Duckworth Classic on Saturday, Jan. 16. First serve is set for 1:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) at the Duckworth Family Tennis Center in Clemson, S.C. Information and links on live scoring will be added to

Comeback: Mocs Rally From 19 Down To Beat Mercer

Perhaps Jim Reynolds had the best comment to summarize Chattanooga's 83-80 victory over the Mercer Bears Wednesday night at McKenzie Arena. Reynolds, who's been the Voice of the Mocs as long as anyone can remember, said matter of factly, "I've watched a lot of basketball games in my day and I've seen some great comebacks, but I'm not sure I've ever seen one quite like this one."


