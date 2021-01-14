Man, 42, Charged In Statutory Rape With 15-Year-Old Girl Who Is Now Pregnant

Police have charged William Whitaker, 42, in the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl who is now pregnant.

Police said the girl was questioned about who the father was and she claimed it was a former boyfriend. She said it happened before the COVID began and when no one was living in a small house on their property. However, police said, according to her due date, it happened in May.

Whitaker was brought in for questioning and first said he had no sexual contact with the girl.

Later, he admitted that she had come in the back door leading directly to the bedroom and they began kissing, then had sex.

He said that continued to happen until about a month or two ago.